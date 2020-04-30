Report: NWSL Aiming to Reopen Training Camps on May 16

The National Women's Soccer League is planning to reopen training camps on May 16, according to the Washington Post's Steven Goff.

The NWSL was slated to host its season opener on April 18, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Workouts for teams are expected to begin in mid-May, and the season could start without fans on June 27 depending on "medical factors and state guidelines," per Goff.

"We have aspirations, but we won't know until we get there," NWSL Players Association director Brooke Elby told Goff. "We can't speculate because it could change in the next hour or the next day.

The NWSL has not settled on a plan for hosting regular-season games in 2020, per Goff. The league could reportedly opt to keep all nine teams in the Washington D.C. area, using multiple venues within the city to kick off the season.

2020 marks the NWSL's eighth season. The North Carolina Courage won their second straight NWSL Championship in 2019.