Harry Kane to Sponsor Kits For Former Club Leyton Orient

Tottenham star Harry Kane is giving back during the COVID-19 crisis by sponsoring the kits for his former team, League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

Leyton Orient will sport three kits next season, all sponsored by Kane. The home threads will feature a thank you to "frontline heroes," while the road kits support the Haven House Children's Hospice. Alternate jerseys will support Mind, a mental health charity.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the new kit sales with benefit the trio of charities, per Leyton Orient.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” Kane said in a statement. "This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

Kane and Leyton Orient received approval from the Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League to go ahead with the unique sponsorship deal.

Kane made 18 appearances while on loan with Leyton Orient in 2011. He has spent the majority of his career with Tottenham, tallying 136 goals in 198 appearances. Kane has tallied 32 goals with England in international competition dating back to 2015.

“Well where to start,” Leyton Orient CEO Danny Macklin said. “What started with a simple idea has escalated into a very unique and emotive shirt sponsorship agreement.

“When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique. We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

“We are in uncertain and worrying times across the world but thanks to their efforts we will get through this together. Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity – you are a true role model for the modern game.”