The Galaxy mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Aleksandar Katai Friday, two days after the team became aware of his wife's racist posts on social media about the protests happening throughout the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

In her since-deleted posts on Instagram, Tea Katai called protesters "disgusting cattle" and mocked the Black Lives Matter movement with the comment "Black Nikes Matter."

The team issued a statement about the posts Wednesday night saying it condemned Tea Katai's posts and requested they be taken down.

"The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality," the team said. "The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence."

On Thursday, Aleksandar Katai posted a statement on Instagram calling his wife's posts "unacceptable" and adding "these views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family."

Katai, 29, was in his first season with the Galaxy and had appeared in two games this season. He previously spent two years with the Chicago Fire, playing in 62 games from 2018-19 with 18 goals and 12 assists.