NYON, Switzerland (AP) — English clubs ended up on one side of the Europa League draw on Friday and German clubs on the other.

Manchester United, which leads LASK 5-0 after the first leg of the round of 16, will play either Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the quarterfinals if it advances.

In the same half of the draw, either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Olympiakos will advance to play either Sevilla or Roma in the quarterfinals.

All of the quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played in Germany ahead of the final on Aug. 21 in Cologne.

Inter Milan is in the other path to the final, with Getafe as its round of 16 opponent. The winner will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the quarterfinals. Leverkusen hosts Rangers in the round of 16 with a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt could play a Bundesliga derby in the quarterfinals, though both lost their first games in the round of 16 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel, respectively.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Aug. 10-11 as knockout games in stadiums without fans in Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. The semifinals are on Aug. 16-17.

But first come the six outstanding games from the round of 16 on Aug. 5 and 6, hosted by Man United, Leverkusen, Shakhtar, Wolves, Basel and Copenhagen.

The two remaining pairings in the round of 16 — Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma — did not begin in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. They will be settled in knockout games in Germany, also on Aug. 5 and 6.