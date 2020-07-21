Greek Cup Final Postponed After Police Discover Gasoline Bombs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Cup final has been postponed because of fears of organized fan violence after police found gasoline bombs and wooden bats hidden near the stadium where the match was scheduled to take place.

AEK Athens and Olympiakos were to meet in the final on Sunday at Georgios Kamaras Stadium in northern Athens. But the Greek soccer federation postponed the match and said a new date and possible new venue would be found.

On Monday, police announced the discovery of 18 gasoline bombs and 12 large wooden bats hidden in a park near the stadium.

Soccer games in Greece have been held without fans since the lockdown was lifted last month.