DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored twice each as Inter Milan ended its decade-long wait for a European final Monday, demolishing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Europa League semifinals.

Inter will face five-time winner Sevilla in the final on Friday.

Headers from Martinez in the 19th minute and Danilo D’Ambrosio in the 64th put Inter on course to play for its first major continental trophy since winning the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Martinez and Lukaku added three more goals in 10 minutes to make sure of the result.

Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov sliced a pass directly to Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, who sped down the right flank and sent in a cross which eluded Lukaku but left his strike partner Martinez an easy header at the far post for the opening goal.

Inter tightened its grip when D’Ambrosio headed in at the far post off an outswinging corner from Josip Brozovic. That came less than two minutes after Shakhtar’s best chance of the game, headed from point-blank range by Junior Moraes straight at Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Martinez got his second in the 74th with a low shot from the edge of the box and four minutes later set up Lukaku to score Inter’s fourth. The Belgian has scored in all of Inter’s Europa League games this campaign. Lukaku outpaced defender Davit Khocholava to score his second and Inter’s fifth in the 84th.