Reigning Premier League champion Liverpool will visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Each club is coming off a victory in their first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season, with Liverpool defeating Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield and Chelsea leaving Falmer Stadium with a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match live with Peacock Premium. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chelsea finished fourth in Premier League standings during the 2019-20 season with a 20-6-12 record, trailing Man United (18-12-8), Manchester City (26-3-9) and Liverpool (32-3-3). Liverpool has 19 all-time Premier League titles, second-most behind Man United (20), while Chelsea has six, with its last coming in 2016-17.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said American standout Christian Pulisic had a setback in training and is not available to play against Liverpool. The 21-year-old has missed time since he suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final in early August. Additionally, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech are out due to injury, while Timo Werner is fit to play.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is looking to build momentum after a narrow victory over Leeds United in the season-opener. Mohamed Salah recorded three of the club's four goals, two on penalties, while Virgil van Dijk added a goal in the 20th minute. Salah's penalty conversion in the 88th minute gave the Reds the win.

Premier League games will remain without fans throughout September as government restrictions continue to limit gatherings.