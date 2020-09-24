Carli Lloyd Hints at Retiring After 2021 Olympics

U.S. women's national team star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd is thinking about retiring after next summer's Olympic games in Tokyo.

In an episode of Charlie Webster’s My Sporting Mind that aired Wednesday, Lloyd said, "My long-term goal is to make another Olympic team and win another Olympic gold medal with my teammates. Hopefully that dream can come true next summer and then I'll probably get a little taste of retirement and the next chapter.

"My husband and I would like to start a family eventually and I really still enjoy doing [coaching] clinics. I held one a few days ago and it was awesome to bring smiles to these kids' faces, especially in a time like this where their lives have been torn apart with COVID. So I think that’s sort of the plan — and to stay involved in the game in FIFA with the legends program."

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup champion and two-time FIFA Player of the Year, would first need to make coach Vlatko Andonovski's Olympic roster, which holds just 18 players. The 38-year-old has said repeatedly that she remains focused on making the team.

Lloyd is currently rehabbing a knee injury that kept her out of the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer and the league's ongoing Fall Series. She plays domestically for Sky Blue FC.

Lloyd also said during the podcast episode that winning her third Olympic gold medal would be the best way to end her historic career.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish a lot, but the final chapter isn’t written yet," she said. "And I know that when the time comes for me to walk away from the sport I will hold my head high because I know in my heart that I left it all out there, gave everything I had and did everything possible to be the best and most complete player I could be. Not quite there yet, still have a little left to go."