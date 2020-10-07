A packed international schedule kicks off on Wednesday when Mexico faces the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Oranje will play their first game under new manager Frank de Boer, who took over last month after Ronald Koeman left to join Barcelona. De Boer, who also played for Barca, is out to prove the doubters wrong with his return to the Netherlands. He led Ajax Amsterdam to four consecutive Dutch league titles from 2011-2014. However, his disappointing coaching stints with Inter Milan and Crystal Palace hurt his career, and he had marginal success with Atlanta United before being let go following the MLS Is Back tournament.

De Boer's side will use the friendly as a tuneup in its tight schedule before Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Oct. 11 and Italy on Oct. 14.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, TUDN USA, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via WatchESPN.

Mexico has found stability under coach Gerardo Martino, another ex-Atlanta United manager who has led El Tri for nearly two years. The club has only lost once since the former Barcelona manager took over, with that defeat coming against Argentina in 2018.

El Tri cruised to a 3–0 victory over Guatemala on Sept. 30 in the national team's first match since November 2019, and it fielded a domestic-based squad for the contest since it fell outside of FIFA's international window. Martino's Europe-based stars will join the team in Amsterdam on Wednesday.