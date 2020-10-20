How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester United

PSG will kick off its Champions League campaign by hosting Manchester United in its group stage opener on Tuesday.

The match at Le Parc des Princes stadium in Paris is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

PSG finished second in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League as it lost to Bayern Munich in the final. The French club cruised through the group stage–finishing ahead of Real Madrid–but PSG's offense was bottled in the final against the Bundesliga power. French phenom Kylian Mbappe scored five goals in the tournament.

Manchester United has won three UEFA Champions League tournaments in its history, but it's been a lengthy drought of late for the Premier League club. Manchester United's last Champions League title came in 2008.

The two sides are part of arguably the toughest group in the competition, with 2019-20 semifinalist RB Leipzig and Turkish power Istanbul Basaksehir filling out the quartet.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The last time these clubs met in the Champions League was in 2019, when Manchester United stunned PSG in the round of 16. The Red Devils advanced on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw, when a late handball call via VAR granted Man United a penalty kick. Marcus Rashford converted in stoppage time, sending PSG out and Man United onto the quarterfinals.