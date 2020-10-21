Bayern Begins UCL Title Defense By Throttling Atletico Madrid

Bayern 4, Atletico Madrid 0: Coman stars in UCL rout (VIDEO) - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bayern Munich Begins Champions League Title Defense By Throttling Atletico Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich picked up where it left off in the Champions League, starting its title defense with a 4-0 rout of Atlético Madrid on Wednesday after overcoming the club’s first coronavirus case.

Kingsley Coman netted twice as Bayern took its winning streak to 12 straight games in Europe’s premier competition, with Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also scoring.

The buildup was overshadowed by Serge Gnabry testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after he had taken part in the team’s final training session for the game.

“It was a shock even if it was clear it would happen,” Goretzka said.

Local health authorities gave the go-ahead for the match to proceed as planned after Gnabry’s teammates tested negative in further tests conducted early Wednesday.

No fans were allowed as per restrictions previously announced due to rising infections in the Bavarian capital.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warned before the game against another suspension like the two-month break in play when the pandemic started in March.

“Another lockdown would be a drama for soccer,” said Rummenigge, who rued the lack of fans. “Soccer culture is suffering terribly without spectators.”

The 19-year-old Alphonso Davies had to be content with a place on the bench as Bayern coach Hansi Flick opted to start Lucas Hernández against his former side.

Atlético striker Luis Suárez had the first big chance but was unable to reach Renan Lodi’s low cross.

Bayern gradually settled and Niklas Süle struck the post in the 15th minute, before Bayern broke the deadlock in the 28th thanks to good work from Joshua Kimmich in his first game since becoming a father for the second time. The Bayern No. 6 slid in to win the ball back from an attempted clearance and crossed diagonally for Coman to convert at the far post.

Coman laid the ball back for Goretzka to score Bayern’s second in the 41st.

Atlético emerged strongly after the break but João Félix’s goal was ruled out as Suárez was offside and blocking Manuel Neuer’s view on an otherwise quiet night for the Bayern goalkeeper.

The home team resumed control relatively quickly. Thomas Müller almost set up Robert Lewandowski, before Tolisso hammered the ball into the top right corner from around 25 yards in the 66th.

Coman capped his performance with a fine individual effort on a counterattack in the 72nd, turning Brazilian defender Felipe first one way, then the other, before firing past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Salzburg drew with visiting Lokomotiv Moscow 2-2 in the other group A game.

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Storm Endorsement
Play
WNBA

Seattle Storm Endorse Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Ticket

"We don't typically endorse endorse candidates, but these are NOT typical times," one of the Storm's co-owners tweeted.

Coman-Bayern-Atletico-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Bayern Begins UCL Title Defense By Throttling Atletico Madrid

Kingsley Coman's double paved the way to a comprehensive and ruthless 4-0 rout.

chambers psu
College Basketball

Pat Chambers Steps Down as Penn State Coach After Investigation

Chambers, 49, coached Penn State for the past nine seasons. He was the subject of an internal investigation following inappropriate conduct toward a former player.

Real Madrid falls to Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Play
Soccer

Reasons to Believe This UCL Group Stage Could Be More Open Than Usual

The group stage has largely been a procession for the elite, but various circumstances suggest that there may more surprises than usual–and some early performances have backed that up.

Texas Tech women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings and her staff have been accused of abuse by players.
College Basketball

Marlene Stollings Files Lawsuit Against Texas Tech

The former Texas Tech women's basketball coach, who was fired after reports about the program's alleged culture of abuse, is taking issue with her firing.

betts
Play
Video

SI Insider: Mookie Betts Has Been Playing at the Top of His Game for the Dodgers This Postseason

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has been electric on offense and defense over the course of this MLB postseason. SI senior writer Tom Verducci breaks down what has made Betts one of the most dynamic players in the postseason. ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

Brown is nearing the end of his eight-game suspension which was issued after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Bobby Fish
Play
Video

Bobby Fish Partners Up With Roddy Strong in Pursuit of Breezango’s Tag Team Titles

The unsung hero of The Undisputed Era is, without question, Bobby Fish. Fish is held in such high regard due to his in-ring skill and wrestling acumen, and while he plays a critical role in the success of his Undisputed Era mates, he is also one of the industry’s more underrated ...read more

  • 1 hour ago