How to Watch Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

SI.com
SOCCER
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSDUGOUT
Search

Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Defending champion Bayern Munich will look make it three wins in three games in the Champions League on Tuesday as it faces Red Bull Salzburg. 

The Bundesliga power has cruised thus far in the Champions League, most recently defeating Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern Munich shut out Atlético Madrid in its Champions League opener on Oct. 21 in a 4-0 victory. The club also sits atop Bundesliga entering Tuesday after a 5-1-0 start.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

RB Salzburg is coached by American Jesse Marsch, and it has little to show for its valiant effort through the opening two games. It opened with a 2-2 draw vs. Lokomotiv Moscow and held a lead at Atletico Madrid in the second group game, only to fall in the Spanish capital, 3-2. Marsch has been reportedly touted as a candidate for Bundesliga coaching jobs after helping Salzburg to an Austrian double and a return to the Champions League group stage, so a test vs. Bayern could go a ways in further coloring his credentials.

Bayern won't be at full capacity for the match, with Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies ruled out through injury. Niklas Sule is also out after testing positive for the coronavirus. There's also the matter of David Alaba, who has been engaged in a public contract dispute with the club.

YOU MAY LIKE

karl-anthony-towns-mother-passes-away
NBA

KAT Opens Up About His Mother's Death

Karl-Anthony Towns's mother, Jackie, died in April from COVID-19 complications.

Jonathan Gresham

Sergio-Ramos-Luka-Modric-Real-Madrid-Clasico
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Inter Milan will meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

bayern-munich-champions-league
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Salzburg and Bayern Munich will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-Injury
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Olympiakos

How to watch as Manchester City and Olympiakos meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Liverpool-Brighton-Salah
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool

Find out how to watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Ferencvaros

ryan-giggs-manchester-united
Play
Soccer

Wales Manager Ryan Giggs Arrested After Alleged Assault

Wales is slated to face the United States in a friendly on Nov, 12, but Giggs won't be coaching in it.