How to Watch Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Defending champion Bayern Munich will look make it three wins in three games in the Champions League on Tuesday as it faces Red Bull Salzburg.

The Bundesliga power has cruised thus far in the Champions League, most recently defeating Lokomotiv Moscow. Bayern Munich shut out Atlético Madrid in its Champions League opener on Oct. 21 in a 4-0 victory. The club also sits atop Bundesliga entering Tuesday after a 5-1-0 start.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

RB Salzburg is coached by American Jesse Marsch, and it has little to show for its valiant effort through the opening two games. It opened with a 2-2 draw vs. Lokomotiv Moscow and held a lead at Atletico Madrid in the second group game, only to fall in the Spanish capital, 3-2. Marsch has been reportedly touted as a candidate for Bundesliga coaching jobs after helping Salzburg to an Austrian double and a return to the Champions League group stage, so a test vs. Bayern could go a ways in further coloring his credentials.

Bayern won't be at full capacity for the match, with Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies ruled out through injury. Niklas Sule is also out after testing positive for the coronavirus. There's also the matter of David Alaba, who has been engaged in a public contract dispute with the club.