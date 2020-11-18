Belgium, Italy Join France, Spain in Nations League Finals

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Belgium, Italy Join France, Spain in Nations League Final Four

Author:
Publish date:

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League’s finals.

The world’s top-ranked team only needed a draw to qualify from the top tier’s Group 2. Belgium finished the group phase with a five-point lead over Denmark and England, joining France, Italy and Spain in next year’s Final Four.

In addition to Lukaku’s clinical finishes, Youri Tielemans delivered yet another excellent performance rewarded by a goal. The Leicester midfielder also created his team’s second goal following Jonas Wind’s equalizer.

Lukaku’s two goals came in the second half before a blunder by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois three minutes from time gifted Denmark a second goal and maintained a bit of suspense until the end. Kevin De Bruyne completed the scoring on the counter in the 88th.

“It’s a relief we made it,” Tielemans said.

Playing in an empty stadium because of coronavirus restrictions, Tielemans broke the deadlock inside three minutes. Lukaku was dispossessed in the box but the Danes failed to clear the ball. Tielemans, who already scored from long range in a 2-0 win against England last week, latched onto it and fired a low shot from outside the area into the bottom right corner.

The Danes pressed high but lacked pace and could not find space. However, a flash of brilliance from Christian Eriksen brought them back in the match in the 18th minute after the Inter Milan player set up Martin Braithwaite with a long pass on the right side. The striker’s shot took a deflection and Wind headed home the rebound.

The goal injected confidence into Denmark and Braithwaite had another chance to score but lost his one-on-one with Courtois. The hosts responded with a header from Lukaku that landed inches wide near the half-hour mark.

The visitors came out after the break with plenty of energy and pinned their rivals back in their own half, but that bout of dominance did not last long.

Belgium reclaimed the lead in the 58th minute after Tielemans played a quick free kick for Kevin De Bruyne, who fed Lukaku on the right side of the box. The powerful forward’s effort took a deflection off Schmeichel and looped into the back of the net. Lukaku scored his 57th international goal with 20 minutes left with a header from Thorgan Hazard’s precise cross.

Courtois’ own goal came after he failed to control Nacer Chadli’s back pass but the mistake did not prove costly as De Bruyne made sure of the win with a shot into the far corner.

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcus Smart dribbles in the bubble
Play
NBA

NBA Draft Rumors: Celtics, Warriors Discussed Deal for No. 2 Pick

The Celtics have reportedly been interested in trying to move up in Wednesday's draft.

Lukaku-Belgium-Nations-League
Play
Soccer

Belgium, Italy Join France, Spain in Nations League Finals

The four nations will play for the title in October 2021.

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) and strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) after intercepting a pass in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Report: Nearly the Entire Raiders Starting Defense is on COVID-19 List

Eight additional defensive starters and other players are headed to the COVID-19/Reserve list after being deemed high-risk close contacts.

nba-logo
Play
NBA

Which School Has the Most First-Round NBA Draft Picks?

Powerhouses like Duke, UNC, Kentucky and Kansas are among the programs with the most first-round picks of all time.

nba-logo
Play
College Basketball

2020 NBA Draft:Which School Has the Most No. 1 Picks All-Time in the NBA Draft

Here is a disclaimer. The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference have the most players drafted at No. 1 overall.

USATSI_15194413
Play
Gambling

2020-2021 RSM Classic - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort.

nfl logo
Play
NFL

NFL Calls for Teams to Move into Intensive Protocols to Limit COVID-19 Outbreak

The goal, according to the league, is to reduce close contacts and limit the spread of COVID-19.

james-harden-rockets-76ers
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Sixers Still Pursuing James Harden

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors ahead of the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.