Pep Guardiola Signs 2-Year Man City Extension

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Pep Guardiola Signs 2-Year Extension With Man City

Author:
Publish date:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday to prolong his stay at the English club to a seventh year, saying he has “everything I could possibly want to do my job well.”

If he sees out his new deal that runs through the end of the 2022-23 season, Guardiola will become second in the list of City’s longest-serving post-war managers.

He is in his fifth season at City — longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three) — and has won two Premier League titles, the last three English League Cup titles and the FA Cup once.

Guardiola has also been backed in the transfer market by City, which has spent about $480 million on defenders alone since his arrival in 2016.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself — from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner,” he said.

“Having that kind of support,” Guardiola added, “is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well.”

City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said Guardiola’s decision to stay at City was “a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.”

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years,” Khaldoon said.

Guardiola, who has a win rate of 73.87% since joining City, said early this season he would only extend his contract beyond next year if his team’s performances justified it after losing the title to Liverpool last season.

City is in 10th place in the Premier League after winning three of its seven games. The team has played game fewer than most of its rivals, however.

The club has seen many of the players who helped make it a force over the past decade — Joe Hart, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany and David Silva — leave, and striker Sergio Aguero could be next at the end of this season.

The new generation under Guardiola is being led by the likes of Phil Foden and Ferran Torres. And with Guardiola confirmed as staying, it opens the possibility of the Spanish coach being reunited with Lionel Messi for next season should City attempt to sign the Argentina star when his contract at Barcelona expires in June.

City was heavily linked with Messi before he chose to stay at Barcelona in September despite putting in a transfer request.

YOU MAY LIKE

General view of Madison Square Garden before a Knicks game
Play
Extra Mustard

The Knicks Almost Pulled Off a Really Slick Series of Trades

The Knicks managed to turn the 27th and 38th picks into the 25th and 33rd, but then they hit a snag.

Pep-Guardiola-Man-City-Extension
Play
Soccer

Pep Guardiola Signs 2-Year Man City Extension

Guardiola will spend seven seasons with Man City by the time his next contract runs its course.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning were part of the best social media moments from 'The Match II'.
Play
Golf

Tiger and Charlie Woods to Play in Father-Son Event

Charlie Woods, 11, is already dominating the junior golf circuit.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Has Been 'Model Citizen'

Arians and the Buccaneers are standing by Brown following his latest off-field incident.

Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray talk on sideline before Cardinals' game against Bills
Play
NFL

Kliff, Kyler, Hopkins and the Cardinals’ Bold Rebuild

Plus, the 2021 QB draft class gets deeper, what it means for the league to be in COVID intensive protocols, the Giants’ O-line coach drama, and more.

dCOVfallALBANY_HZ
Play
High School

The Hardest Season

High school football, a pandemic and the pain of the past: A story of survival in small-town America

kyler-murray-cardinals-bills
Play
NFL

NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Who's getting a W in Week 11? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

adam-silver-2020-nba-draft
Play
NBA

10 Final Thoughts on the 2020 NBA Draft

Reacting to the NBA draft after the longest and arguably the most fascinating draft cycle in recent memory.