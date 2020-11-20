FIFA Bans Haiti FA President Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

FIFA Bans Haiti FA President for Life Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Author:
Publish date:

GENEVA (AP) — Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned from the sport for life on Friday following accusations of systematic sexual abuse of female players.

The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of “having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors” from 2014 until this year.

He was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million).

Jean-Bart has denied the allegations, which involve national team players. The accusations were first revealed by British newspaper The Guardian in April.

An appeal will be filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a spokesman for Jean-Bart said in a statement.

“FIFA’s decision is a travesty of justice and purely political move to avoid further controversy and bad press following a series of high-profile scandals,” spokesman Evan Nierman said.

The abuse is said to have happened at the country’s national training center at Croix-des-Bouquets, which FIFA helped fund. It was known as “The Ranch.”

As the head of Haitian soccer since 2000, Jean-Bart “wielded huge power … and has high-level connections into the government, political, and legal systems,” Human Rights Watch said.

Haitian state authorities have been urged by the advocacy group to investigate the allegations and protect the players, who also said they were intimidated and threatened.

“This is not a case of one bad apple,” Human Rights Watch global initiatives director Minky Worden said ahead of the FIFA verdict. “Athletes have testified that many other officials in the Haitian Football Federation — officials responsible for their safety — either participated in sexual abuse or knew and turned a blind eye.”

Three more Haitian federation officials have been suspended from work while FIFA investigators gather evidence, technical director Wilner Etienne, national center girls’ supervisor Nela Joseph, and assistant coach Yvette Félix.

Federation officials are accused of being “principals, accomplices or instigators” in the systematic abuse, FIFA said Friday.

Jean-Bart had been “actually investigated and cleared” by the judicial system in Haiti, his spokesman said.

“FIFA failed to review actual evidence which is why Dr. Jean-Bart expects to be fully exonerated and reinstated after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Nierman said.

Since the allegations were revealed, FIFA has pledged to work on safeguarding players in an agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

YOU MAY LIKE

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

the-play
Play
Extra Mustard

'The Play' Is The Ultimate 'Imagine If Twitter Was Around' Sports Moment

A bunch of laterals and a band running on the field would've broken Twitter

Haiti-FA-President-Sexual-Abuse
Play
Soccer

FIFA Bans Haiti FA President Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

The FIFA ethics committee found Yves Jean-Bart guilty of sexually abusing various female players, including minors.

Chargers Justin Herbert Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

shevchenko-ufc-255-preview
Play
MMA

UFC 255 Another Showcase for Shevchenko

Is Figueiredo a star on the rise? Can Shevchenko continue her reign vs. Maia? Previewing the top storylines for UFC 255.

michael thomas
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11: Wide Receivers Report - Shove Em All In For Michael Thomas

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 11 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

bj-armstrong-michael-jordan-lead
Play
NBA

B.J. Armstrong: From Bulls PG to NBA Agent

Three-time champ and current agent B.J. Armstrong draws on his NBA career to help players navigate the ever-evolving game.