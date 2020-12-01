How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Bayern Munich enters Tuesday's Champions League contest against Atletico Madrid having wrapped up the top spot in Group A with two games to spare. Their opponents, however, still have work to do if they hope to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

These two clubs met on Oct. 21 in an early group stage contest with Bayern cruising to a 4-0 victory in Munich. The German side scored 28 minutes into the match and later added goals at the 41st-, 66th- and 72nd-minute marks. 

Bayern claimed its sixth European title in 2019-20 as the club became the first unbeaten champion since Manchester United in 2007-08–and the only one to win all of its games in the competition. It's won 14 straight Champions League games, a new record. 

Atletico responded to their Bayern Munich drubbing with a 3-2 victory over Salzburg and consecutive draws to Lokomotiv. The club is currently making its 11th Champions League appearance, with eight of its previous 10 extending into the knockout stage. 

The Spanish side fell to RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals of last year's Champions League.

Atletico comes into Tuesday's match having lost its last three games to German clubs, although it has not lost a home Champions League contest since 2017-18. 

Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will be unavailable for the Spanish club while Luis Suarez will also likely miss the contest for Atletico after a recent positive COVID-19 test.

YOU MAY LIKE

Man-City-Wolves-De-Bruyne
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Manchester City

Manchester City looks to secure the top spot in Champions League Group C when taking on Porto on Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Ajax

Liverpool will aim to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League with a win over Ajax on Tuesday.

Gnabry-Bayern-Munich-Schalke-Bundesliga
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Find out how to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in a Champions League match on Tuesday.

James Harden drives to the hoop against Patrick Beverley
Play
NBA

The Rockets Can’t Afford to Sell Low on James Harden

The Rockets must tread carefully in James Harden trade talks. Sell too low, and the franchise could be crippled for years to come.

miles-sanders
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Broadcasters Go Silent While Worst Beat of the NFL Season Happens

Eagles pull off an insane cover against the Seahawks, but ESPN ignores it.

jayhawk
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball - 2020 Champions Classic Odds, Plays, and Betting Breakdown

We're breaking down the betting plays for the 2020 Champions Classic; with Duke vs. Michigan State, followed by Kentucky vs. Kansas.

renee-montgomery-difference-makers-lead
Play
WNBA

Renee Montgomery Is All In on Activism

After forgoing the 2019–20 season, the two-time WNBA champion is more focused than ever on her social justice efforts.

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Fantasy Football Droppables: Tough Schedule Upcoming for Derek Carr

Here is a list of players you can safely cut ties with ahead of Week 13.