How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich enters Tuesday's Champions League contest against Atletico Madrid having wrapped up the top spot in Group A with two games to spare. Their opponents, however, still have work to do if they hope to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

These two clubs met on Oct. 21 in an early group stage contest with Bayern cruising to a 4-0 victory in Munich. The German side scored 28 minutes into the match and later added goals at the 41st-, 66th- and 72nd-minute marks.

Bayern claimed its sixth European title in 2019-20 as the club became the first unbeaten champion since Manchester United in 2007-08–and the only one to win all of its games in the competition. It's won 14 straight Champions League games, a new record.

Atletico responded to their Bayern Munich drubbing with a 3-2 victory over Salzburg and consecutive draws to Lokomotiv. The club is currently making its 11th Champions League appearance, with eight of its previous 10 extending into the knockout stage.

The Spanish side fell to RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals of last year's Champions League.

Atletico comes into Tuesday's match having lost its last three games to German clubs, although it has not lost a home Champions League contest since 2017-18.

Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will be unavailable for the Spanish club while Luis Suarez will also likely miss the contest for Atletico after a recent positive COVID-19 test.