SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dortmund's Erling Haaland Out a Month With Muscle Tear

Author:
Publish date:

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be out for a month with a muscle tear, coach Lucien Favre said Wednesday.

Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perhaps he has been playing too much,” Favre added.

Haaland has scored 10 goals in eight Bundesliga games this season and six goals in four matches in the Champions League.

The injury means Haaland will miss Dortmund’s last two Champions League group-stage games. He trained with Dortmund on Tuesday, a day before the German team hosted Lazio.

Many clubs have expressed concern about higher-than-normal injury rates, especially for muscle problems, after the pandemic meant more games were squeezed into a shorter amount of time.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
NFL

All Four Broncos Quarterbacks Fined for COVID-19 Mask Violation

Jeff Driskel tested positive, and subsequently, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Erling-Haaland-Injury-Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Dortmund's Haaland Out a Month With Muscle Tear

Erling Haaland will be out for Borussia Dortmund until the new year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell does not believe holding the playoffs in a single bubble is the right plan.
Play
NFL

Roger Goodell on Playoff Bubble: 'We Feel Strongly That Our Protocols are Working'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell turned down the idea for the playoffs to be held in a single bubble location but kept the possibility open for team-specific bubbles.

AEW's Darby Allen makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Darby Allin Soaring to New Heights as AEW’s TNT Champion

Winning AEW’s TNT championship at “Full Gear” was extra sweet for Darby Allin after being left off of the card last year.

Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to Devin Askew during a loss to Kansas
Play
College Basketball

What We Learned From College Basketball's Opening Week

Half of the preseason top 10 has already lost, while others have yet to even take the court.

rafer-johnson
Olympics

Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic Decathlon Champion, Dies at 86

Johnson was among the world's greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960.

Efrain-Alvarez-USA-Mexico-LA-Galaxy
Play
Soccer

Berhalter, USMNT Leave Door Open for Young Dual-National Talent

Not all will choose to represent the USA, but that's not stopping U.S. Soccer from turning over plenty of stones.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly received perks from the Clippers that created a divide among the team.
Play
NBA

Report: Perks Given to Kawhi, PG Hurt Clippers' Culture

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were reportedly given exclusive perks by the Clippers, including personal security guards and power over the team's practice schedule.