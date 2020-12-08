How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Man United

Manchester United and RB Leipzig are playing for survival in the Champions League, with the two vying with PSG for places in the knockout stage.

All three clubs are on nine points in Group H entering the final day of match play, with United currently leading via three-way tiebreaker, but a loss in Germany on Wednesday would send the Red Devils crashing out and into a third-place finish.

Man United won the first meeting between the two sides in group play, a lopsided 5-0 rout at Old Trafford. That win gave United six points and wins vs. PSG and Leipzig after two games, but two losses in the subsequent three games have put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in peril of being eliminated.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

RB Leipzig is coming off its best run in the Champions League yet, when it advanced to last season's semifinals before falling to PSG. It secured three vital points in its most recent group game, outlasting Istanbul Basaksehir in a 4-3 thriller. New striker Alexander Sorloth scored the late winner to keep Julian Nagelsmann's side in frame to go through.

With PSG a heavy favorite to defeat Istanbul Basaksehir in their simultaneous group finale, it's quite likely that the club on the wrong end of Tuesday's result will be headed to a third-place group finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout stage.