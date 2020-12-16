SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

IFAB Approves Trials for Extra Concussion Substitutes

Author:
Publish date:

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer competitions can start trials next month to allow extra substitutes when a player is suspected of having a concussion after the sport’s rule-making panel approved the move Wednesday.

The International Football Association Board said the “extensive trials” will be allowed with a focus that “if in doubt, the player is withdrawn.” The English Football Association has previously said it could use the rule in FA Cup men’s and women’s games, which resume next month.

Teams will be allowed a permanent substitution in concussion cases, with the player involved not allowed to return later in the game. The aim is to remove the incentive to keep a concussed player on the field and to discourage rushed medical assessments.

“The members agreed that, in the event of an actual or suspected concussion, the player in question should be permanently removed from the match to protect their welfare, but the player’s team should not suffer a numerical disadvantage,” IFAB said in a statement.

The English Premier League could discuss possible trials at a meeting of its clubs Thursday. Competition organizers have to apply to IFAB for permission to hold a trial and will have to provide updates on how it goes.

YOU MAY LIKE

Messi-De-Jong-Rest-Barcelona-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Barcelona goes up against La Liga's surprise leader on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Kane-Son-Tottenham
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

The top two teams in the Premier League go head-to-head at Anfield on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

nolan-arenado-mlb-rumors
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rockies 'Want to Engage' Mets in Arenado Trade Talks

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB.

negro-leagues-mlb
MLB

MLB to Alter Negro Leagues Designation, Update Record Books

MLB will now officially recognize the statistics of players who appeared in the Negro leagues from 1920 to '48.

Concussion-Substitute-Trials-IFAB
Play
Soccer

IFAB Approves Trials for Extra Concussion Substitutes

The aim is to remove the incentive to keep a concussed player on the field and to discourage rushed assessments.

Lautaro-Martinez-Romelu-Lukaku-Inter-Milan
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli

The two Serie A title-chasers meet on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the San Siro.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-750-Goals
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Atalanta

The two Italian sides go head-to-head in Turin on Wednesday, Dec. 16

kevin-harlan
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch Kevin Harlan Call an NBA Preseason Game From His Basement

Kevin Harlan's basement studio setup is oddly fascinating.