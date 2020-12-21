SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Longtime MLS, USMNT Midfielder Kyle Beckerman Retires

Author:
Publish date:

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nine-time All-Star midfielder Kyle Beckerman retired Monday after 21 seasons in MLS, the last 14 with Real Salt Lake.

“There are so many people to thank over 21 years,” Beckerman said. “I appreciate all of the teammates I’ve battled with on the field and the coaches who put their trust in me.”

Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS history, the 38-year-old Beckerman retires as the league’s all-time leader in regular-season matches played (498), matches started (461) and minutes played (41,161). Beckerman started his career with the Miami Fusion in 2000, before moving on to Colorado in 2003. He was traded to Real Salt Lake in 2007.

Beckerman was named captain of RSL in 2008 and a year later helped lead the club to its only MLS Cup title. RSL also reached the Concacaf Champions League final in 2011, U.S. Open Cup final in 2013 and the MLS Cup final in 2013.

“There aren’t words to describe the impact Kyle has had on our club, MLS, and this community,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said. “When you think of Real Salt Lake, you think of Kyle Beckerman. He is a legend. There will never be another like him.”

Beckerman also made 58 appearances for the United States, including starting all three group stage matches during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He made multiple appearances for the U.S in the Gold Cup and Copa America.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with and against some of the best players in the game,” Beckerman said. “I’ve seen the world through this sport and lived my dream of playing on the world’s biggest stage. I’ve been part of the MLS has made over 25 years and I can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle-Beckerman-Retires-RSL
Play
Soccer

Longtime MLS, USMNT Star Beckerman Retires

Kyle Beckerman has called it a career after 21 seasons in MLS and 58 caps with the U.S. men's national team.

WWE's Bret Hart performs a submission maneuver on Shawn Michaels
Play
Wrestling

Bret Hart Continues to Inspire Wrestling’s Biggest Stars

Thanks to a concussion that prematurely ended his career, Bret Hart never got a storybook finish in the ring. But his legacy lives on in the stars of today who strive to emulate him.

Jalen Hurts
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 15 Recap

Jets Rock the World, Bears Get Back In It, and Hurts heats up.

Marcus-Thuram-Spitting-Red-Card
Play
Soccer

Gladbach's Thuram Banned 5 Games for Spitting at Opponent

Marcus Thuram spat in defender Stefan Posch’s face from close range during an argument over a tackle.

Carlos Vela and LAFC reached the CCL final
Play
Soccer

LAFC Was Concacafed and Lived to Tell About It

LAFC's run to the CCL final is in some ways unprecedented and in others a throwback, but it's impressive and telling either way.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway
College Basketball

Memphis, Hardaway Agree to Five-Year Extension

Hardaway is 48–27 overall with Tigers and had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2019.

tony-la-russa-white-sox-hired
MLB

Tony La Russa Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving

La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention, fined $1,383 and required to complete 20 hours of community service.

Miguel-Herrera-Out-America
Play
Soccer

Club America Fires Miguel Herrera After CCL Debacle

Herrera was ejected from the semifinal defeat to LAFC and ousted from his position as manager as a result.