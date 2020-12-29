SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Swedish Women's Champion Göteborg Dissolves Its Team, Citing Financial Reasons

Author:
Publish date:

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish women’s champion Göteborg is dissolving its soccer team, less than two weeks after being eliminated from the Women’s Champions League, saying it can no longer compete financially with major European clubs.

Göteborg does not have a men’s team and said Tuesday that it is unable to compete at the elite level when major Swedish and European clubs have started spending more money on their women’s teams.

“To be able to compete internationally I’m convinced that women’s football needs to be integrated as an equal part, and be given the same resources as men’s football, in an elite club,” chairman Peter Bronsman said. “Of course it’s a tough decision for us to take in the short term, but over the long term it’s definitely the right decision.”

With clubs like Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and others “having realized the value of women’s football ... they are making large investments and have given women’s football resources that it’s impossible for us to match,” the club said in a statement.

Goteborg folds its team

The club, which was funded by the sponsorship of a local brewery, said it will not defend its Swedish league title next year. The decision comes after the team lost to Manchester City in the round of 32 of the Champions League this month.

The club said it would continue its youth activities, but the decision means several Swedish national team players are suddenly without a team. Göteborg said it would actively help its players find new teams.

Göteborg won its first domestic league title this year, having finished second four times, and also won the Swedish Cup three times.

“For almost 20 years, we have developed and driven women’s football forward in Göteborg and Sweden,” Bronsman said.

American forward Christen Press is among the internationals who have played for Göteborg.

YOU MAY LIKE

kristaps-porzingis-mavericks-new
Play
NBA

Mavericks' Forward Kristaps Porzingis Timetable to Return Still Uncertain

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis was a "full go" in practice on Tuesday but is not certain when Porzingis will play in games.

Premier League has a surge in coronavirus cases
Play
Soccer

Surge in Coronavirus Cases Causes Concern in Premier League

There's increased uneasiness about play continuing after the highest number of cases reported in a single week.

Diego-Costa-Atletico-Madrid-Contract
Play
Soccer

Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid Rescind Contract

The forward is now free to sign anywhere after being let out of his deal six months early.

arizona-mens-basketball-self-imposed-postseason-ban
College Basketball

Arizona Self-Imposes One-Year Postseason Ban

The men's basketball program received a formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in October.

Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Tuesday, December 29 Slate Bets, Plays, Props & More

Corey Parson updates the latest from the NBA and gives you his Best Bets, Target Lines, Favorite Plays and much more for Tuesday's NBA action.

Goteborg folds its team
Play
Soccer

Swedish Women's Champion Göteborg Dissolves Its Team

Göteborg says it's unable to compete with major European clubs spending more money on their women’s teams.

jose-alvarado-tampa-bay-rays
MLB

Phillies Acquire RP Jose Alvarado in Three-Team Trade

Alvarado has tallied 161 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings since his MLB debut in 2017.

Mal-Pugh-Chicago-Red-Stars-Trade
Play
Soccer

Red Stars Trade for Sky Blue's Pugh, Woldmoe

Sky Blue FC lands two first-round draft picks in next month's event as part of the trade package.