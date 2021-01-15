Wayne Rooney Retires, Becomes Derby's Permanent Coach

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Wayne Rooney Retires From Playing, Becomes Derby County's Permanent Coach

Author:
Publish date:

DERBY, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after England’s record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second-division team.

The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me,” Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

Rooney returned to England after a stint at D.C. United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008.

“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance.”

Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there.

The striker not only overtook Bobby Charlton as United’s record goal-scorer but he also eclipsed the World Cup winner with England, scoring 53 goals in 120 appearances.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on TNT's Inside the NBA
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq and Chuck Rip James Harden After Forcing Trade to Nets

“If he don’t win this year, it’s a bust. Period.”

derrick henry
Play
Fantasy

The 2,000-Yard Curse: Derrick Henry's Inevitable Steep Decline in 2021

Every back to rush for 2,000 yards suffered a big decline the following season. Is Derrick Henry destined for the same fate?

Wayne-Rooney-Derby-Manager-Win
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney Retires, Becomes Derby's Permanent Coach

Rooney had been in a player-interim coach capacity for the club, but will now fully focus on being its manager.

FIFA-Club-World-Cup-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Auckland City Out of FIFA Club World Cup Due to COVID Restrictions

The field in Qatar next month is down to six after the Oceania champion withdrew.

arthur-smith-titans-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

The Falcons finished the 2020 season at 4–12 after firing head coach Dan Quinn in October.

dj-lemahieu-mlb-rumors
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Nearing Return to Yankees

In 2020, LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average and finished third in voting for the AL MVP award.

devonta smith cast 1
Play
College Football

Inside Alabama's Medical Tent During the National Title Game

For 30 minutes inside this hot, humid medical tent, Alabama’s doctor tried to fix DeVonta Smith's dislocated finger.

dCOVbrowns4
Play
NFL

Positive Vibes in Cleveland? Believe it

How the Browns—yes, the chronically dysfunctional Browns—found inner peace and learned how to win again.