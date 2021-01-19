AC Milan Brings Mandzukic Back to Serie A

SI.com
SOCCER
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
AC Milan Brings Mario Mandzukic Back to Serie A

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed 34-year-old Mario Mandžukić on Tuesday, giving 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic support in attack for the Italian league leader’s title challenge.

Milan said the Croatia veteran “agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one.”

Mandžukić returns to Serie A — where he won four straight titles with Juventus from 2015-19 — after a spell in Qatar with league champion Al-Duhail.

Milan is seeking its first Serie A title in 10 years and leads city rival Inter by three points. Milan is also in the round of 32 of the Europa League and faces Red Star Belgrade next month.

Mandžukić will wear the No. 9 shirt, the club said.

The Croatian won a Champions League title with Bayern Munich in 2013 and scored for Juventus in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2017 final.

