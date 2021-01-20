Pogba's Latest Goal Brings Man United Back Atop EPL

SI.com
Pogba Sends Man United Back Atop Premier League Table With Sensational Goal

Paul Pogba is producing some of the best football of his turbulent Manchester United career — and it is keeping the team at the top of the Premier League.

Just minutes after he was seen racing back 40 meters to win the ball back and thwart a dangerous-looking counterattack, Pogba collected the ball just outside the corner of the penalty area with three Fulham players near him.

Pogba twisted and turned, maneuvering himself into a pocket of space before unleashing a powerful left-foot shot that curled into the far corner and sealed United’s comeback in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

A week ago, a long-range volley by Pogba earned United a 1-0 win at Burnley that moved the team into first place at the midway point of the season for the first time in eight years.

His 65th-minute winner at Fulham also put United on the summit, reclaiming top spot a day after Leicester went there by beating Chelsea 2-0 and hours after Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-0 to underline its title credentials.

With Pogba playing so well — and showing an appetite for the battle that many United fans have longed to see since his return to the club for a second spell in 2016 — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is a serious title contender itself.

Solskjaer is managing to coax a string of impressive displays out of the club’s record signing, just a month after the France midfielder’s future looked uncertain after his agent, Mino Raiola, told an Italian newspaper that it was “over” for Pogba at United.

United is two points clear of second-place City, which is ahead of Leicester only on goal difference.

