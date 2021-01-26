SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season

Seattle Sounders Sign Coach Schmetzer to Multiyear Extension

Author:
Publish date:

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders and head coach Brian Schmetzer have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension.

Schmetzer, 58, has led the team to four appearances in the MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016. He has a 67-37-24 regular-season record with Seattle and is 15-4-2 in the postseason during his tenure.

Terms of the extension were not released.

“I’m very pleased to be able to continue my coaching career with the club that is so close to my heart,” Schmetzer wrote in an open letter to Seattle’s supporters Monday. “Seattle Sounders FC has excelled in its commitment to winning and the community. I take my stewardship of the club with great honor and privilege, as the connection with our fans is sacred and has been at the cornerstone of our franchise.”

Schmetzer has been in the Sounders’ organization since 2002, starting as coach of the team’s USL team and then serving as assistant coach under Sigi Schmid from 2009-16.

Brian Schmetzer will be back as Seattle Sounders manager

A Seattle native, Schmetzer played professionally for 15 seasons, including a stint with the Sounders when the team was part of the North American Soccer League.

“Brian Schmetzer and I have an almost 20-year history of working together. Although I never doubted Brian would be back in 2021 and beyond, I am grateful that he will continue to lead Sounders FC for years to come,” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement. “Brian cares deeply for our club and community, he has a deep understanding of our culture and traditions, and no one is better poised to build upon the organization’s recent success.”

YOU MAY LIKE

shaq-donovan-mitchell
Play
NBA

Utah Politician Introduces Bill 'Honoring Donovan Mitchell' Over Shaq

The bill's introduction comes just days after Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal criticized Mitchell during a postgame interview.

Caris LeVert with the Pacers
Play
NBA

Pacers' Caris LeVert Has Successful Surgery on Kidney

LeVert was averaging 18.5 points a game before being sidelined

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-AC-Milan
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter vs. AC Milan, Coppa Italia

The two city rivals meet in the quarterfinals of the competition on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Luke McCaffrey running with the ball
Play
College Football

Nebraska Quarterback Luke McCaffrey to Enter Transfer Portal

McCaffrey threw for 466 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2020

The Olympic Rings stand in Tokyo, Japan, the host for the 2020 Summer Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympics

IOC Encourages COVID-19 Vaccine for Athletes Before Olympics

The IOC said on Tuesday it will work to "encourage and assist athletes, officials and stakeholders to get vaccinated in their home countries."

Brian Schmetzer will be back as Seattle Sounders manager
Play
Soccer

Sounders Sign Coach Schmetzer to Multiyear Extension

Schmetzer has led Seattle to four MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016.

The start of the 2019 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Play
Edge

2021 Boston Marathon Set for October 11

The 2021 Boston Marathon now has a fall date if road races are allowed to take place as part of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice in MLS Cup 2020
Play
Soccer

MLS Sets Dates for 2021 Season Despite Ongoing CBA Talks

MLS plans on starting the 2021 season on April 3 and concluding with a Dec. 11 MLS Cup, but there's still a big set of issues to be ironed out.