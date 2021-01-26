Man City Surges Into 1st in Premier League

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Manchester City Surges Into First Place in Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Fueled by a sparkling attacking display, Manchester City’s players powered to the top of the Premier League for the first time this season — and even the opposition are stopping to admire their work.

In a comical exhibit for VAR’s ever-lengthening highlights reel, West Bromwich Albion’s defenders virtually stopped in their tracks and looked on as Joao Cancelo curled a shot into the top corner for the second of City’s goals in a 5-0 rout on Tuesday.

After all, the assistant referee had raised the flag for offside moments earlier but City, unlike West Brom, played on as Bernardo Silva collected the ball and fed Cancelo, who — unchallenged — picked his spot from the edge of the area.

A video review showed Silva was actually onside and the goal was allowed to stand. City was on course to match its biggest league win of the season and, on the evidence of this game and the last couple of months, Pep Guardiola’s team is going to be hard to stop.

Make it seven straight wins in the league — and 11 in all competitions — for City in an ominous run of results. City became the ninth side to finish a day in first place this season. Even if Manchester United reclaims the lead on Wednesday by beating Sheffield United, City looks to be the team to beat.

West Ham climbed to fourth place by winning 3-2 at Crystal Palace, while struggling Newcastle slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Leeds.

Arsenal avenged a defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend by beating the Saints 3-1 in the league.

YOU MAY LIKE

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game three of ...
MLB

Report: Marcus Semien Agrees to One-Year Deal With Blue Jays

Marcus Semien is reportedly signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyImages-1010552008
Play
MLB

No One Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame for First Time Since 2013

Longtime starting pitcher Curt Schilling came closest to election with 71.1% of the vote.

Man-City-West-Brom-Gundogan
Play
Soccer

Man City Surges Into 1st in Premier League

Man City thrashed West Brom, 5-0, behind an attacking masterclass and two goals from Ilkay Gundogan.

scott-rolen
Play
MLB

Tom Verducci's Hall of Fame Ballot: Rolen and Wagner Make the Cut

Reconsidering the cases of Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner, while wondering what every other voter is missing about Jeff Kent.

Atalanta-Papu-Gomez-Gasperini
Play
Soccer

Sevilla Signs Atalanta Captain Papu Gomez

Gomez and Gian Piero Gasperini had a falling out at Atalanta, leading to his exit.

Barcelona-Camp-Nou-Stadium-View
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Presidential Election Rescheduled for March 7

The elections had been originally scheduled for Jan. 24 but Barcelona was forced to delay the vote because of pandemic restrictions.

jimmer-fredette-shanghai-sharks
NBA

Jimmer Fredette Scores 70 Points in Shanghai Sharks Loss

Fredette has scored 70-plus points on two other occasions in his time with the Sharks.