Juventus President Backs Revamped UCL Over Super League

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Juventus President Backs 'Swiss System' Champions League Over Super League Proposal

Author:
Publish date:

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli is backing a proposal to shake up the Champions League that would create more games while maintaining an open qualifying system, rather than having a breakaway Super League largely closed off to the biggest clubs.

As chairman of the European Club Association, Agnelli had previously advocated a reformatting of the Champions League that would give guaranteed places for 24 teams. But that divisive vision was widely rejected and now he is embracing a variation of the so-called “Swiss system.”

It’s one of several options for a revamped Champions League being discussed. Last week, documents were leaked to the media showing that some top European clubs are pushing for a Super League that would be largely closed to the same teams each year.

Agnelli’s backing is for a format that would place all 32 teams into a single league table rather than the current eight groups. Each team would then play eight to 14 games, with opponents determined based on ranking positions. The format would also allow for the competition to be expanded to 36 teams.

“The so-called Swiss system is a very interesting system and the credit for this idea has to be given to one of our members of the ECA, Ajax, for pointing this out a couple of years ago as a potential system,” Agnelli said during a News Tank Football virtual event on Wednesday. “What I can tell you with certainty is from the ECA’s perspective given what has happened in 2019 I will want any and all reforms to go through the general assembly of the ECA with all clubs voting for whatever our collective future will be.”

The desire for a collective agreement is in contrast to some of Europe’s biggest clubs leading the way in pushing for a Super League.

That plan would be for a 20-team annual competition that would include 15 top clubs as permanent members. The five other teams would vary each season, although the qualification method has not been determined.

That competition would begin with two groups of 10 teams, with the top four from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. That would guarantee every team between 18 and 23 annual Super League matches, compared to a minimum of six games in the Champions League group stage.

The current Champions League requires all 32 teams to qualify based on their domestic league positions, although the defending champion and Europa League winner are guaranteed access. Agnelli didn’t specify how qualification for a Swiss-system league may differ, but made it clear he wants it to be based on recent results rather than history.

“Competitions at European level should be open to all so that we as managers of the industry we must keep the dream alive,” Agenlli said. “Everything must be based on sporting matters, on sporting merit, but we should remember where the fans of the future are going so it is our view that more European matches are welcome.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Promotional image for GCW's "Fight Forever"
Play
Wrestling

‘Fight Forever’ to Aid Wrestlers Most Affected by Pandemic

GCW’s upcoming 24-hour show hopes to be a bright spot for the indie wrestling industry after a very challenging year.

Andrea-Agnelli-Juventus
Play
Soccer

Juventus President Backs Revamped UCL Over Super League

Some top European clubs are pushing for a Super League that would be largely closed to the same teams each year.

Jared Goff will reportedly have competition for the starting quarterback job if he remains on the Rams in 2021.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Expected to Have Open QB Competition

Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford are reportedly expected to have an open competition for the starting job next season if both remain on the roster.

UC Davis player Ezra Manjon
College Basketball

After Seven-Week Layoff, UC Davis Ready to Salvage Season

Local COVID-19 restrictions forced UC Davis into a just-lifted shutdown. Now, the men's hoops team is hungry for success.

schilling-phillies
Play
MLB

Everybody Is Wrong in the Curt Schilling Saga

Schilling is wrong. The writers for him are wrong. The writers against him are wrong.

Tottenham-Stadium-Fulham
Play
Soccer

ECA Projects Up to $10B Loss Over 2 Years Due to Pandemic

Between a lack of matchday revenue and rebates to sponsors and broadcasters, clubs have seen a drastic dip in their finances.

nfl-mailbag-jared-goff-last-game-los-angeles-rams
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Has Goff Already Played His Last Game for the Rams?

Answering your questions on Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, the wide receiver market, the salary cap and more.

Orlando Magic Evan Fournier
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - (Wed., January 27)

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props, and more.