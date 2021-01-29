SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

Aston Villa Loans U.S. Prospect Indiana Vassilev to Fourth-Tier Cheltenham

Author:
Publish date:

American forward Indiana Vassilev was loaned from Aston Villa of the Premier League to Cheltenham of fourth-tier League Two on Friday, a day after he was recalled from a loan to Burton Albion of third-tier League One.

Villa said the loan will run through the end of the season. Cheltenham is fourth in League Two, in contention for promotion.

Vassilev had made 12 appearances during the first half of the season for Burton, including eight starts.

A 19-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, Vassilev made his Aston Villa debut on Jan. 4 last year against Fulham in the FA Cup and his Premier League debut 14 days later against Brighton.

He made four substitute appearances for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_14399302
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Robert B. Lewis Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Robert B. Lewis Stakes from Santa Anita including the latest odds and best bets.

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns Responds to Undertaker's Saying Today's WWE Stars Are Soft

WWE: Roman Reigns has strong words for Undertaker, shares thoughts on Attitude Era

Indiana Vassilev debuts in the Premier League
Play
Soccer

Aston Villa Loans U.S. Prospect Vassilev to Cheltenham

Indiana Vassilev was recalled from a loan to third-tier Burton Albion only to be sent back out.

Wheaties Box
Olympics

Tommie Smith, 1968 Olympics Winner, Gets Spot on Wheaties Box

Smith said he always wanted to be on the Wheaties cereal box.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Usp Nfl Nfc Divisional Round Los Angeles Rams At S Fbn Usa Wi
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Conference Championship Takeaways, The Senior Bowl, & The Mailbag

What's it going to take for the Packers to kick it into a higher gear next year? How is Super Bowl LV's match up looking? Plus Breer answers your questions and much more.

tom-brady-elevates-buccaneers-divisional-round
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Brady-Mahomes Part V, Matt LaFleur's (Franchise-Altering?) Decision, QBs on the Move

Conor and Jenny go beyond the obvious Super Bowl LV headline and discuss the Chiefs' vulnerabilities, huge QB shifts, recap the NFC and AFC championship games, and much more.

chaney
College Basketball

John Chaney, Temple Legend, Dies at 89

Chaney was a pioneer for Black basketball coaches and a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach.

Overhead view of the ring during WWE's Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Behind the Curtain at the Royal Rumble

Think watching the clock count down at the Royal Rumble is a nerve-racking experience? Try being one of the wrestlers.