Man City Wins Record 15th Straight to Reach FA Cup Quarters

Manchester City became the first top-flight English club to win 15 straight games in all competitions by beating second-tier Swansea 3-1 Wednesday to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored the goals in south Wales on another history-making night for Pep Guardiola’s team.

With its 7½-week winning run, which takes in matches in the Premier League and both domestic cup competitions, City has broken the record for consecutive victories by a team from England’s top division that had been shared previously by Preston (from 1892) and Arsenal (from 1987).

“That means a lot in this toughest period, in the Christmas and winter time,” Guardiola said. “To do what we have done in this time is quite remarkable.”

City won 20 straight games in all competitions from August-December 2017, also under Guardiola, but one of those victories came in a penalty shootout in the League Cup following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

With City leading the Premier League by five points — with a game in hand — and already into the final of the English League Cup against Tottenham in April, another domestic treble is on for Guardiola, who earned his 200th win in 268 games in charge of the team.

City became the first English team to achieve that treble in the 2018-19 season, beating Swansea en route to winning the FA Cup that year by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

City didn’t need to produce anything as dramatic this time, taking the lead in the 30th when Walker’s low cross into the penalty area was missed by the sliding Ferran Torres at the near post and ended up creeping inside the far post.

Rodri played in Sterling to double the advantage in the 47th, before Jesus controlled a header across goal by Bernardo Silva and slammed in a left-footed shot three minutes later.

Morgan Whittaker grabbed a consolation for Swansea, which is in third place in the Championship and included two United States internationals — Jordan Morris, who made his first start, and Paul Arriola, who made his debut as a second-half substitute following his loan move from D.C. United. Their U.S. teammate, Zack Steffen, played in goal for City.

Manchester United and Bournemouth advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Later Wednesday, there are two all-Premier League matchups as Everton hosts Tottenham and Brighton visits Leicester, while Sheffield United is at home to second-tier Bristol City.