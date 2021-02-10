Neymar Hurt, Jeopardizing Status vs. Barcelona

SI.com
Behind the scenes of Neymar's SI cover shoot
Neymar Injured in PSG's French Cup Win, Threatening Availability vs. Barcelona

PARIS (AP) — Neymar limped off injured as French Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain held on for a 1-0 win at second-tier Caen in the round of 64 on Wednesday.

The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute. Neymar clutched his left knee as he lay on the ground and went off moments later after trying to keep on playing.

The injury is bad news for coach Mauricio Pochettino with PSG playing Barcelona — Neymar’s former club — next week in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16. PSG is already sweating on the fitness of winger Angel Di Maria, who injured his thigh last Sunday against Marseille.

Caen did well in the first half, twice testing the goalie, and held firm until striker Moise Kean put 13-time Cup winner PSG ahead early in the second half when he volleyed home Neymar’s left-wing cross.

Kean had another chance saved shortly after, but Caen could have equalized near the end when substitute Caleb Zady Sery dragged his shot wide.

Monaco won 1-0 at second-division Grenoble to make it eight straight wins in all competitions, while league leader Lille notched a seventh consecutive victory with a 1-0 success at Dijon.

Attacking midfielder Stevan Jovetic scored in the first half for Niko Kovac’s side, while 19-year-old Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara got his first goal for Lille.

Also in the round of 64, Marseille won 2-0 at second-division Auxerre to snap a seven-game winless run.

Struggling striker Dario Benedetto netted just his fifth goal in 29 games this season, and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng’s grabbed his first for Marseille since recently joining from Senegalese club Diambars.

Nantes lost 4-2 at home to Lens, amid reports that coach Raymond Domenech was to be sacked after losing four and drawing four games since taking charge.

Striker Andy Delort’s 11th goal in 22 games helped Montpellier earn a 2-0 win at Strasbourg.

Bordeaux lost 2-0 at home to Toulouse, which is in second place in the second division.

In other matches, attacking midfielder Rony Lopes scored twice as Nice won 3-1 at Nimes; Metz scored an injury-time goal to win 2-1 at Amiens, and Brest beat second-division Rodez 2-1.

In Thursday’s games, 2019 winner Rennes travels to face first-division rival Angers and last year’s runner-up Saint-Etienne goes to second-tier Sochaux.

Lyon progressed on Tuesday after routing second-tier Ajaccio 5-1.

