How to Watch Barcelona vs. PSG

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with the round of 16 and kicks off on Tuesday afternoon when Barcelona hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou.

The pivotal clash pits Lionel Messi against Kylian Mbappe as both teams are looking for more consistent performances in this year's competition. It could prove to be an uphill battle for PSG without Neymar, whose latest leg injury has ruled him out of this first leg. The Brazilian's Matchday 6 hat trick helped secure his club's place in the round of 16 as Group H winners, while Barcelona settled for the second position in Group G after falling to Juventus to close the campaign.

Since the group stage, PSG has replaced manager Thomas Tuchel with Mauricio Pochettino. Paris has won four of its six UEFA matches, including the last three, at home against Leipzig (1–0) and away at Manchester United (3–1) before booking their round of 16 spot with a home win against Istanbul Basaksehir (5–1). PSG enters Tuesday's match coming off a 2–1 victory over Nice in Ligue 1.

Barca recorded two wins against both Ferencváros and Dynamo Kyiv and secured their place in the round of 16 with two matches to spare. However, the reverse against Juve marked the first time they failed to win their group since 2006-07. Ronald Koeman's side has struggled when it mattered most in the Champions League so far. However, the club has started to fare better in 2021, recording five consecutive wins in La Liga and three in the Copa del Rey.