How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dortmund

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Sevilla vs. Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday as Sevilla hosts Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Dortmund topped its group, outlasting Lazio, Club Brugge and Zenit Saint Petersburg to advance, while Sevilla narrowly finished behind Chelsea to go through as a second-place finisher.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Borussia Dortmund prepares to face a Sevilla team that enters Wednesday's match having won its last nine games across all competitions. Sevilla has yet to lose or draw a match since losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on January 12. It also added former Atalanta captain Papu Gomez in the winter transfer window to solidify its squad.

Dortmund, on the other hand, has won just one of its last six Bundesliga matches. With Dortmund slipping to sixth place, it all but extinguishes the club's title hopes and keeps it on the outside in the race for the top four spots and a place in next season's Champions League. The club already has an eye on next season after announcing that Borussia Monchengladbach coach Marco Rose will be taking the helm this summer. Interim coach Edin Terzic will remain in charge through the end of the campaign.

Dortmund will benefit from the availability of striker Erling Braut Haaland (the joint-leading scorer in the Champions League with six goals), who missed Dortmund’s final two group stage fixtures due to injury. Defensively, however, Dortmund has given up 13 goals in its last six matches across all competitions. Borussia Dortmund has not won its last 10 away games against Spanish opposition in the Champions League. 

YOU MAY LIKE

FSU guard Rayquan Evans (0) grabs a rebound
Play
College Basketball

Five Stars of the Week: FSU, Oregon Looking Dangerous

Plus notes on surging Arkansas, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and a mid-major diamond in the rough.

james-harden-nets-clippers-drive
Play
NBA

Grading the James Harden Trade a Month Later

It has been over a month since Harden landed in Brooklyn. The Crossover staff reflects on the trade and grades it.

Carson Wentz
Play
NFL

NFL Mailbag: The When and Where of a Wentz Trade

Plus, a 49ers fit among draft QBs, Belichick’s future, whether QBs like Rodgers and Wilson will have more say in personnel decisions, and more.

CLINTON BUSH
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager Buy Stakes in NWSL's Spirit

Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager have joined a group investing in the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Juventus

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday when Porto hosts Juventus at Estadio do Dragao.

Munir-Sevilla-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dortmund

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday when Sevilla hosts Dortmund at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

serena-williams-ao2021-semis
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Will History Be Made at the 2021 Australian Open?

With Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic nearing significant milestones, the 2021 Australian Open could be truly historic.

The GOAT
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN's 'GOAT' Graphic Draws Major Backlash on Social Media

Official SportsCenter account jumped into "GOAT" debate and it didn't go well.