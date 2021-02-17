How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dortmund

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday as Sevilla hosts Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Dortmund topped its group, outlasting Lazio, Club Brugge and Zenit Saint Petersburg to advance, while Sevilla narrowly finished behind Chelsea to go through as a second-place finisher.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Borussia Dortmund prepares to face a Sevilla team that enters Wednesday's match having won its last nine games across all competitions. Sevilla has yet to lose or draw a match since losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on January 12. It also added former Atalanta captain Papu Gomez in the winter transfer window to solidify its squad.

Dortmund, on the other hand, has won just one of its last six Bundesliga matches. With Dortmund slipping to sixth place, it all but extinguishes the club's title hopes and keeps it on the outside in the race for the top four spots and a place in next season's Champions League. The club already has an eye on next season after announcing that Borussia Monchengladbach coach Marco Rose will be taking the helm this summer. Interim coach Edin Terzic will remain in charge through the end of the campaign.

Dortmund will benefit from the availability of striker Erling Braut Haaland (the joint-leading scorer in the Champions League with six goals), who missed Dortmund’s final two group stage fixtures due to injury. Defensively, however, Dortmund has given up 13 goals in its last six matches across all competitions. Borussia Dortmund has not won its last 10 away games against Spanish opposition in the Champions League.