USMNT's Morris Stretchered Off in Swansea Loss

The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
USMNT's Morris Stretchered Off With Injury in Swansea City Loss

Author:
Publish date:

American forward Jordan Morris left the field on a stretcher with what could be a significant leg injury suffered during Swansea’s 4-2 loss to Huddersfield on Saturday in England’s League Championship.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, entered at the start of the second half and was taken off about 20 minutes later.

“We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure,” Swansea manager Steve Cooper said. “He will travel back with us. He is currently in a knee brace and on crutches.”

Morris made his debut for the Swans on Jan. 30 and was appearing in his fourth league match and fifth overall.

He tore his right ACL while playing for Seattle in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 22, 2018, and did not play a competitive match until the Sounders’ 2019 Major League Soccer opener that March 2.

American midfielder Duane Holmes scored his first two goals since his return to Huddersfield, helping the relegation-threatened club to the victory.

The 26-year-old Holmes gave Huddersfield a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute, running onto a through pass from Aaron Rowe and scoring with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Holmes received a pass from Lewis O’Brien on the left flank in the 55th, took two touches as he cut inside and scored from about 25 yards on a right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to the top far corner.

O’Brien had put Huddersfield ahead in the 48th.

Holmes played for Huddersfield from 2013-16, then was with Scunthorpe (2016-18) and Derby (2018-21) before returning to Huddersfield last month.

Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield’s academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances.

Huddersfield is in 18th place with 36 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Swansea is fourth with 56 points, one point behind Watford, which is in the second automatic promotion place, and also one point back of third place Watford.

