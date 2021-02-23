Musiala Becomes Bayern's Youngest UCL Scorer in Rout of Lazio

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'

Musiala Becomes Bayern Munich's Youngest Champions League Scorer in Rout of Lazio

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — Jamal Musiala became Bayern Munich’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Champions League as he helped his team rout Lazio 4-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Musiala also became the second-youngest player to score in the knockout stage of the competition when he netted Bayern’s second goal. Robert Lewandowski had earlier given Bayern the lead and Leroy Sané put the defending champion firmly in control at the end of the first half.

Francesco Acerbi netted an own goal at the start of the second half as Lazio’s first appearance in the Champions League knockout stage for 20 years went from bad to worse. Joaquín Correa scored a consolation for the Italian side, which was woeful defensively.

The return match is March 17 in Munich.

Bayern had made the trip to Rome without several players due to the coronavirus and injuries. That list included Thomas Müller, Douglas Costa, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso.

It was the first time Lazio had been in the knockout round since 2000-01 and its return got off to a nightmare start as a dreadful Mateo Musacchio back pass in the ninth minute was intercepted by Lewandowski, who slotted it into the empty net.

Musiala had been handed a surprise start and he doubled Bayern’s lead in the 24th as the England youth international was left unmarked to fire into the bottom left corner after Leon Goretzka had flicked on Alphonso Davies’ pass from the left.

The game was all but over three minutes from halftime. Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina did well to parry Kingsley Coman’s attempt after a surging run from the France forward but Sané turned in the rebound.

And Lazio gifted Bayern another goal two minutes after the break when Acerbi turned Sané’s cross into his own net.

The only consolation for Lazio was Correa’s goal in the 49th. The Argentina midfielder scored a brilliant solo effort as he beat four Bayern players before firing past Manuel Neuer.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during continuation of the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Tiger Woods Updates: What We Know About Tuesday's Accident

15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles.

Jamal-Musiala-Bayern-Munich-Lazio
Play
Soccer

Musiala Becomes Bayern's Youngest UCL Scorer in Rout of Lazio

Bayern Munich is out to a 4-1 aggregate lead after having a rather easy go of it in the away leg of the last 16 in Rome.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Olivier Giroud
Play
Soccer

Tuchel Begins to Put His Handprints All Over Chelsea

Chelsea's progress under Thomas Tuchel has been evident, and while results haven't been overwhelming, they've been indicative of the way the manager wants to play.

jerry-dipoto-mariners
MLB

Mariners GM 'Embarrassed' by Kevin Mather Comments

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Seattle players "should be insulted" by comments from former team president and CEO Kevin Mather.

Tiger Woods holding a golf club
Golf

Athletes Send Support to Tiger Woods After Car Crash

Tiger Woods was hospitalized with multiple leg injures after a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Copa-America-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Qatar, Australia Pull Out of Copa America

The two guest nations have backed out from South America's championship, with CONMEBOL searching for replacements.

USATSI_15580041
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Tuesday, February 23

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Alex Smith with the Washington Football Team
Play
NFL

Alex Smith: Comeback 'Threw a Wrench' in Washington's Plans

Smith said that Washington didn't seem interested in his return to the team as he recovered from his gruesome leg injury.