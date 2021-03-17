Bayern Munich vs. Lazio live stream: Watch online, TV, time

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Author:
Publish date:

There is never a sure bet when it comes to the second leg in Champions League knockout games, especially after recent legendary comebacks by Liverpool, Roma and Barcelona, but Bayern hosting Lazio with a 4–1 advantage is as close as it gets. 

In the first leg, defending champion Bayern took a 3–0 lead into the halftime break with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring with his 72nd Champions League goal. The score moved Lewandowski into third place on the all-time list behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. 

Not only must Lazio overcome Bayern's four away goals to advance to the quarterfinals, but the Roman club also has to accomplish a Champions League first as no team has ever advanced after losing the first leg at home by three or more goals. 

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

To make matters worse, Lazio has not won a Champions League match away from home in its last eight tries while Bayern has outscored its opponents 18–3 in its last six home games in the competition. Even more impressive is the fact that the Bundesliga leaders have gone unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League matches with 17 wins and one draw. 

After Atalanta's exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday and Juventus losing to Porto last week, Lazio remain Italy's last hope in Champions League, albeit a minuscule one. All signs point to an absence of a Serie A side in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2015–16.  

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis Suarez
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid

Chelsea and Atlético Madrid meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 17.

Robert Lewandowski against Lazio.
Play
Soccer

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio live stream: Watch online, TV, time

How to watch Bayern Munich and Lazio as they meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 17.

russell-wilson-seahawks
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bears Offered Four Draft Picks for Wilson

Chicago reportedly was willing to part with two starters on its roster in exchange for Russell Wilson.

Borussia Park
Play
Soccer

Gladbach Coach Told To Train Women's Team As Punishment

The West Germany FA ordered Borussia Monchengladbach II manager Heiko Vogel to coach the women's team for six sessions as a punishment.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

cena-bieber-big-show
Play
Extra Mustard

Justin Bieber was once supposed to wrestle in a six-man tag match at SummerSlam

Paul Wight reveals why Justin Bieber's WWE match ended up not happening

Former Raptor Jeremy Lin has signed with the Warriors G League team.
NBA

Jeremy Lin: 'We Cannot Lose Hope' After Atlanta Shootings

Lin is speaking out following three Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

The Grand Canyon Lopes defeat the New Mexico State Aggies moving on to the NCAA Tournament at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Play
College Basketball

No Replacement Teams Needed For Men's NCAA Tournament

The deadline for teams to withdraw from the 2021 men's NCAA tournament passed on Wednesday morning.