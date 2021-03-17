Bayern Munich vs. Lazio live stream: Watch online, TV, time

There is never a sure bet when it comes to the second leg in Champions League knockout games, especially after recent legendary comebacks by Liverpool, Roma and Barcelona, but Bayern hosting Lazio with a 4–1 advantage is as close as it gets.

In the first leg, defending champion Bayern took a 3–0 lead into the halftime break with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring with his 72nd Champions League goal. The score moved Lewandowski into third place on the all-time list behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Not only must Lazio overcome Bayern's four away goals to advance to the quarterfinals, but the Roman club also has to accomplish a Champions League first as no team has ever advanced after losing the first leg at home by three or more goals.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

To make matters worse, Lazio has not won a Champions League match away from home in its last eight tries while Bayern has outscored its opponents 18–3 in its last six home games in the competition. Even more impressive is the fact that the Bundesliga leaders have gone unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League matches with 17 wins and one draw.

After Atalanta's exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday and Juventus losing to Porto last week, Lazio remain Italy's last hope in Champions League, albeit a minuscule one. All signs point to an absence of a Serie A side in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2015–16.

