Liverpool's dramatic 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday sent everyone connected to the Reds into a frenzy—including the team's own official match commentators.

Facing a three-goal deficit from the semifinals first leg, Liverpool did the unthinkable at Anfield by scoring four unanswered goals without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the pitch.

Divock Origi started the unlikely revival when he found the net after seven minutes. Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in the space of 122 seconds before Origi knocked in his second goal in the 79th minute.

Club commentator Steve Hunter and Liverpool legend John Aldridge couldn't contain their emotions as the drama unfolded. Their wild reactions were captured throughout the night and resulted in a must-watch video at the game's conclusion.

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.