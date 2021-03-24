SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Visa, Coca-Cola express concerns over Qatar labor
Visa, Coca-Cola express concerns over Qatar labor

Norway Makes Human Rights Statement Before World Cup Qualifier

Author:
Publish date:

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Norway’s national team used its opening qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to make an apparent statement about human rights abuses in the Gulf nation.

Players lined up before kickoff against Gibraltar wearing T-shirts over their national-team jerseys that had the message “HUMAN RIGHTS” followed by “Respect on and off the pitch.”

Earlier, the players wore T-shirts with the message “RESPECT” followed by “On and off the pitch” during the warm-up. Norway coach Stale Solbakken also donned a T-shirt with that message.

Norway's men's national team

Qatar is under scrutiny because of its discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers who are helping to build infrastructure for the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 21 next year.

Some of Norway’s top-division clubs, including Rosenborg and Tromso, have called for a boycott of the World Cup. Solbakken said ahead of the Gibraltar game, which is taking place in Malaga, Spain, that his team “can do things that the world might see” to put pressure on Qatar.

YOU MAY LIKE

Megan Rapinoe kicks a soccer ball.
Play
Soccer

Rapinoe Joins Bidens on Equal Pay Day: 'I've Been Devalued'

Rapinoe said "we don't have to continue to be patient" when addressing the committee on the gender pay gap.

Abilene Christian celebrates against the Texas Longhorns.
Play
College Basketball

Abilene Christian Estimates $120M Gain on Tourney Run

The No. 14 seeded Wildcats busted brackets everywhere with their upset of Texas and generated a windfall of revenue for their school.

Norway's men's national team
Play
Soccer

Norway Makes Human Rights Statement Before World Cup Qualifier

Players lined up wearing T-shirts that had the message “HUMAN RIGHTS” followed by “Respect on and off the pitch.”

Syracuse's Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim embrace
Play
College Basketball

Roundtable: Which Final Four Dark Horses Are We Eyeing?

Our writers give their thoughts on lower seeds that could reach the final weekend and more.

lance-mccullers-astros
MLB

Report: Astros Sign McCullers to Five-Year Extension

The Astros have secured a key piece of their rotation as the start of the 2021 season approaches.

Coach Nick Nurse talking with Pascal Siakam during the fourth quarter against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Lines Crossed During Nick Nurse And Pascal Siakam Confrontation

Siakam reportedly used words "beyond standard cursing" towards coach Nick Nurse.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: How NFL Free Agency Impacts Everyone Else - The Losers

SI Fantasy's Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look how free agency roster moves hurt some players

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period