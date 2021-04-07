How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Of all the possible UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draws, PSG and Bayern Munich were lumped together in a rematch of the 2020 final, with the first leg taking place in Munich on Wednesday.

The lopsided draw led fans and pundits to question a system that placed three favorites, including Manchester City, on the same side of the bracket. Regardless, the French champions will be looking to avenge the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon last August when former PSG winger Kingsley Coman scored the match-winner in the 59th minute to give Bayern its sixth major European title.

This time around, PSG must feel that luck is in its favor given that Bayern will be without star forward Robert Lewandowski, who is scoring at a blistering pace with 42 goals in all competitions this season. The reigning Best FIFA Men's Player suffered a knee injury during the international break with Poland and will miss both legs.

PSG has some absentees of its own with Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Bayern's Serge Gnabry will also miss out due to the virus, but the German side will be buoyed by the fact that it has not lost under manager Hansi Flick in 10 games (nine wins, one draw) without Lewandowski.

PSG will have Neymar back to aid its Champions League journey after making its first final last season. The Brazilian international was sent off with a red card over the weekend in a 1-0 loss to Lille that saw Lille leapfrog PSG into first place in Ligue 1.

