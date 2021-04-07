How to Watch Porto vs. Chelsea

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Porto vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

While the UEFA Champions League favorites in PSG, Man City and Bayern battle on the other side of the bracket, Chelsea and Porto will square off at a neutral site in Sevilla with both teams looking for their first semifinal berth since their Jose Mourinho days. 

The reigning Portuguese champions have not reached the Champions League semifinals since 2004 when Mourinho, now at Tottenham, led them on one of the most surprising European titles runs in history; Chelsea haven't made the final four since the first year of the Special One's second term at Stamford Bridge in 2014. 

Considering the lopsided bracket and Chelsea's current form, Thomas Tuchel's side is a legitimate dark horse in the Champions League race. However, the Blues lost for the first time in Tuchel's 15-game tenure over the weekend in a shocking 5-2 loss to West Brom, its largest home league defeat since 1989. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión 

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

The London side got some good news on the injury front with Christian Pulisic in the travel squad after his hamstring scare last weekend while midfield engine N'Golo Kante will also be fit. 

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição will have to get creative in the club's "home" match with striker Mehdi Taremi and leading scorer Sérgio Oliveira suspended. With Porto down to 10 men, Oliveira put together a masterpiece of a performance with both of Porto's goals to knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out in the round of 16.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Davion Mitchell after winning the NCAA men's tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Davion Mitchell to Declare for NBA Draft

The Baylor guard is a potential lottery pick an has reportedly hired an agent.

lee-elder-masters-lead
Play
Golf

Lee Elder Reflects on Legacy Ahead of Masters 2021

In 1975, Lee Elder became the first Black golfer to play at the Masters. This year, he returns to Augusta National for yet another historic moment.

Bayern Munich scores against PSG.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Bayern Munich hosts PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 7.

Chelsea celebrate Christian Pulisic's goal.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Chelsea

Porto plays Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 7.

NCAA Track and Field
College

Ex-Northeastern Track Coach Arrested for Nude Photo Scheme

Former track coach Steve Waithe allegedly perpetrated a scheme to dupe female athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos.

ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Says ESPN NBA List Hurts ESPN's 'Credibility'

Stephen A. Smith wants colleagues who made NBA player-ranking list drug tested.

Tennessee's Keon Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Tennessee Freshman Keon Johnson to Enter NBA Draft

Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game this season.

Mark Few and Scott Drew dressed in athleisure wear at the national title game
Play
College Basketball

Where Have the Suits on College Hoops's Sidelines Gone?

The pandemic saw many coaches understandably opt for a more casual approach to dress, but will it stick around?