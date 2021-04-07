How to Watch Porto vs. Chelsea

While the UEFA Champions League favorites in PSG, Man City and Bayern battle on the other side of the bracket, Chelsea and Porto will square off at a neutral site in Sevilla with both teams looking for their first semifinal berth since their Jose Mourinho days.

The reigning Portuguese champions have not reached the Champions League semifinals since 2004 when Mourinho, now at Tottenham, led them on one of the most surprising European titles runs in history; Chelsea haven't made the final four since the first year of the Special One's second term at Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Considering the lopsided bracket and Chelsea's current form, Thomas Tuchel's side is a legitimate dark horse in the Champions League race. However, the Blues lost for the first time in Tuchel's 15-game tenure over the weekend in a shocking 5-2 loss to West Brom, its largest home league defeat since 1989.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

The London side got some good news on the injury front with Christian Pulisic in the travel squad after his hamstring scare last weekend while midfield engine N'Golo Kante will also be fit.

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição will have to get creative in the club's "home" match with striker Mehdi Taremi and leading scorer Sérgio Oliveira suspended. With Porto down to 10 men, Oliveira put together a masterpiece of a performance with both of Porto's goals to knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out in the round of 16.

