As quickly as the Super League was announced, it was shut down, so what can we learn from this?
Napoli Win Sends Juventus Out of Serie A's Top Four

MILAN (AP) — Napoli moved back into the Champions League places in Serie A after a comfortable 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Torino on Monday.

Two goals in as many minutes from Tiémoué Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen had Napoli firmly in control by halftime. The visitors also hit the post twice, while Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora was sent off four minutes from time for a second yellow card.

Napoli moved above fifth-placed Juventus on goal difference. The sides are level on points and also have the same head-to-head record, which is the first deciding factor in Serie A.

It is also level on points with third-placed Milan but has an inferior head-to-head record against the Rossoneri, who could move into second spot with a win at Lazio later.

Torino remained above the relegation zone thanks only to a better head-to-head record against 18th-placed Benevento, although it has played a match less than the teams around it.

Napoli got off to a great start when Bakayoko curled a stunning strike into the far bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Torino almost leveled immediately, but Gennaro Gattuso’s side doubled its lead less than two minutes later following a rapid counterattack. Osimhen sprinted from just inside his own half and his effort was deflected past Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Piotr Zieliński hit the inside of the left post shortly before halftime and a trademark Lorenzo Insigne curler came off the inside of the other after the break.

