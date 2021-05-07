Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Hansi Flick Confirms Talks Over Becoming Germany National Team Manager

Author:
Publish date:

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick confirmed Friday he has held talks about taking over the German national team.

Flick is stepping down at the end of the season to be replaced at Bayern by Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann. The Germany job is opening up when Joachim Löw leaves after this year’s European Championship. Flick was Löw’s assistant with Germany from 2006 through 2014.

“There have already been talks, with Oli too, without question,” Flick said, referring to Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff. “But there have also been completely different talks.”

Flick added that “being the national team coach is something special.”

Flick can secure his second Bundesliga title with Bayern on Saturday with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern could also be champion if second-place Leipzig loses to Borussia Dortmund.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Horse Racing Belmont Park
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Best Bets for the 2021 Man o’ War Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Man o’ War Stakes, set to run on Saturday from Belmont Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Ceferin-UEFA-President-Super-League
Play
Soccer

Nine Super League Clubs Recommit to UEFA; Others Face Sanctions

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after continuing to back the Super League plan.

Hansi-Flick-Germany-Talks
Soccer

Flick Confirms Talks Over Becoming Germany Manager

Hansi Flick will be leaving Bayern Munich after the season, and it's expected he'll become Jogi Low's replacement.

Champions-League-Trophy-Predictions-last-16
Soccer

Turkey's Ability to Host All-English UCL Final in Jeopardy

British government has designated Turkey on its "red list" for travel destinations, complicating matters for UEFA.

Canelo Álvarez looks to continue his undefeated streak against Billy Joe Saunders.
Play
Boxing

Is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Unbeatable Right Now?

Canelo has not lost a fight since 2013—a 14-fight streak spanning four weight classes.

The USMNT celebrates a goal vs. Jamaica
Soccer

How UCL Final, Preferences Could Shape USMNT’s Nations League Squad

Squad rotation is going to be a theme of the next few months for the USMNT, as Gregg Berhalter divvies up his player pool among multiple competitions.

NICK SABAN 2021 CHAMPS
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Promotes COVID-19 Vaccinations in New PSA

Alabama head coach Nick Saban taped a PSA this week for the state of Alabama encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter Causes Another Stir Regarding Aaron Rodgers Report

NFL fans rip ESPN's Adam Schefter after explanation of Aaron Rodgers report.