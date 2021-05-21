Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

FIFA Will Look Into Feasibility of Holding World Cups Every Two Years

Author:
Publish date:

GENEVA (AP) — World soccer was put on notice by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday to imagine — and maybe expect — big changes to its international competitions in the coming years.

FIFA agreed to study whether the men’s and women’s World Cups could be played every two years instead of four, with Infantino asking out loud if they could alternate with continental championships to fill the calendar with annual national-team tournaments.

Infantino also defended talking with clubs about new projects like the breakaway Super League, which rocked European soccer body UEFA last month before a backlash quickly killed the plan.

After reports that FIFA secretly encouraged storied clubs to rebel against UEFA and its Champions League, Infantino insisted at a news conference people “should look at the facts and not rumors or corridor gossip.”

“To speak with some clubs doesn’t certainly mean in any way whatsoever that FIFA was behind or colluding or plotting ... for any Super League project,” he said, insisting he never closed his door to talks about new ideas.

“This is the way I live the presidency of FIFA,” said Infantino, who won election in 2016 as the official candidate of UEFA where he was a long-time senior staffer.

Infantino also used the platform of FIFA’s online meeting of 211 member federations to say the sport needs to break the domination on and off the field by Europe and South America.

“There is a concentration of money and player talent which does not serve the global development or interests of the game,” he said. “We cannot simply ignore it.”

“We do not see equal opportunities throughout the world. We do not necessarily see too much solidarity either, to be honest.”

Infantino positioned FIFA as the protector of soccer’s worldwide family which is prepared to upend the traditional competition calendar and formats to seek more equality.

The chance for change is there because the FIFA-managed calendar of international competitions — which mandates when clubs must release players for national-team duty — expires in 2024.

FIFA is now ready to consult widely on redrafting the calendar, after turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic delayed the process last year.

“What kind of competitions do we need for the world?” said Infantino, also asking whether the season needed fewer breaks for national-team games.

Earlier, a Saudi Arabian soccer official proposing a feasibility study into biennial World Cups echoed FIFA’s own oft-repeated suggestion of “fewer but more meaningful games” to protect players’ health.

FIFA and UEFA have often had poor relations since Infantino switched organizations five years ago, and European competitions seem at risk from his current ambitions.

UEFA’s popular and lucrative Champions League could be affected by Infantino’s pet project of a 24-team Club World Cup. It was set to launch next month in China until the pandemic forced a postponement.

A biennial World Cup would clearly harm UEFA’s second-tier Nations League event, and likely take commercial value from the four-yearly European Championship.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

willy adames
MLB

Report: Rays Trade Adames to Brewers, Walls Called Up

Willy Adames and Trevor Richards head to the Brewers as J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen go to the Rays in a blockbuster trade.

phil-mickelson-pga-championship-2021-lead
Golf

Phil Mickelson Must Work Even Harder to Hold on to PGA Lead

Through two rounds at the 2021 PGA Championship, 51-year-old Phil Mickelson finds himself in contention for a sixth major championship—can he keep it up?

The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

FIFA Will Look Into Feasibility of Holding World Cups Every Two Years

FIFA's members voted to approve a proposal floated by Saudi Arabia that would significantly alter the international calendar.

tim-tebow-new-york-jets-sports-illustrated-photo
NFL

Tebow Jags Jersey Tops NFL Shop's Top-Selling Items

NFL Shop's five best-selling items are all Tim Tebow merchandise.

Ring of Honor's Matt Taven delivers a flying kick
Wrestling

Matt Taven Enjoying Reunion With Old Partner Mike Bennett

After five years apart, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are back together in Ring of Honor and ready to pick up where they left off.

Basketball court
NBA

Report: Top Recruit Scoot Henderson Joins G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson is expected to become the youngest professional player in history of American basketball.

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane could be on the move this summer
Soccer

As European Seasons End, Big Decisions Await Soccer's Biggest Stars

Some of the biggest names on the planet could be switching clubs—if the prices and circumstances are right.

new watson
Play
NFL

Watson Lawsuits Were Underway Before QB's Trade Demand

SI obtained text messages that showed Ashley Solis, who filed the first lawsuit, was in touch with Tony Buzbee's firm in late Dec. 2020