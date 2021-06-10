U.S. Coach Wagner to Manage Swiss Champion Young Boys

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
U.S. Coach Wagner Hired to Manage Swiss Champion Young Boys

Author:
Publish date:

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Former United States international David Wagner was hired Thursday to coach Swiss champion Young Boys.

Young Boys said the length of Wagner’s contract will be revealed at a news conference on Monday.

Wagner replaces Gerardo Seoane, who was hired by Bayer Leverkusen. He will take the four-time defending Swiss title winner into the Champions League second qualifying round, needing to advance through three rounds to reach the group stage.

“David has already worked in top leagues and stands for attractive and dynamic football,” Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher said in a statement.

After coaching at Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, Wagner led Huddersfield into the English Premier League in his first managerial job.

Wagner was fired by Schalke last September with the team on an 18-game winless run in the Bundesliga that dated to the previous season.

As a player, Wagner helped Schalke win the UEFA Cup in 1997 and made eight appearances for the U.S. national team.

