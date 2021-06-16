Sergio Ramos to Leave Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

Real Madrid has officially announced that longtime captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club after 16 seasons.

The 35-year-old leaves the Bernabéu as one of the most decorated Real Madrid players in the club's storied history, having won five La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions League titles.

Ramos has made the UEFA Team of the Year nine times, the most ever for a defender. But the former Sevilla academy product also has a well-documented mean streak to him—he also owns the record for most cards in La Liga history.

The Spanish national team captain was a surprise omission from the Euro 2020 roster following an injury-plagued season where he made the fewest appearances of his Real Madrid career.

And with Carlo Ancelotti returning to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager, Ramos chose to move on after reportedly seeking a two-year contract.

Real Madrid has announced a farewell press conference tomorrow for Ramos, who will now be available on a free transfer.

