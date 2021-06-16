Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Sergio Ramos to Leave Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid has officially announced that longtime captain Sergio Ramos will leave the club after 16 seasons. 

The 35-year-old leaves the Bernabéu as one of the most decorated Real Madrid players in the club's storied history, having won five La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions League titles. 

Ramos has made the UEFA Team of the Year nine times, the most ever for a defender. But the former Sevilla academy product also has a well-documented mean streak to him—he also owns the record for most cards in La Liga history. 

The Spanish national team captain was a surprise omission from the Euro 2020 roster following an injury-plagued season where he made the fewest appearances of his Real Madrid career. 

And with Carlo Ancelotti returning to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager, Ramos chose to move on after reportedly seeking a two-year contract. 

Real Madrid has announced a farewell press conference tomorrow for Ramos, who will now be available on a free transfer. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James with the Lakers.
NBA

LeBron James Blames Superstar Injuries on Lack of Rest

James: "I speak for the health of our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year."

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid.
Soccer

Sergio Ramos to Leave Real Madrid After 16 Seasons

Sergio Ramos won five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies while with Real Madrid.

View of NCAA logo
College Football

Republican Senators to Skip Hearing as NIL Talks Hit Snag

It's a strong signal of the growing divide between the two parties over broader NCAA athletes' rights and the current timeline.

Donnir Nelson
NBA

Mavericks Part Ways With Donnie Nelson After 24 Years

With 36 years of NBA experience, he spent 24 years with the franchise.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen
NFL

Greg Olsen's Son Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant

TJ underwent heart surgery in early June after receiving a donor match.

Fans show support for Christian Eriksen
Play
Soccer

Belgium, Denmark to Stop Game in 10th Minute as Eriksen Tribute

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match at the Euros but is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital.

lamelo rookie of year
NBA

Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Voted ROY

LaMelo Ball, the Hornets' No. 3 pick, averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 contests.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: NFC South

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history along with the potential of the NFC South's coaches and offensive coordinators.