How to Watch Denmark vs. Belgium

What are Belgium's expectations at Euro 2020?
Denmark vs. Belgium Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

With the news that Christian Eriksen is on his way to recovery, Denmark will carry on with a showdown with FIFA No. 1-ranked Belgium on Thursday in Copenhagen. 

In Denmark's group-stage opener against Finland, Eriksen collapsed on the field as he suffered a cardiac arrest towards the end of the first half. Denmark team doctors were able to resuscitate Eriksen on the field before transporting him to the hospital. Somehow, the Danish team managed return to the field in an emotional afternoon after a lengthy delay, but Finland came out victorious with a 1-0 win. 

Eriksen has since spoken to the team and urged them to focus on the pending match with Belgium and even shared a message with fans saying that he is "fine - under the circumstances."

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Belgium kicked off its tournament last week with a commanding 3-0 win over Russia thanks to a Thomas Meunier goal and a brace from Romelu Lukaku, who shouted out Eriksen, his Inter Milan teammate, to the television cameras in one of his goal celebrations.

The two sides last met in a thrilling Nations League game in November with Belgium prevailing 4-2 behind another Lukaku double.

