How to Watch Portugal vs. Germany

After passing its first test at Euro 2020, the degree of difficulty increases for the competition's defending champion, as Portugal faces Germany in Munich on Saturday.

Portugal needed three late goals, including two from Cristiano Ronaldo, to see off Hungary in front of a raucous crowd in Budapest. In the process, Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer at the Euros while also making history as the first player to play in—and score in—five European Championships.

Ronaldo also made headlines for his snub of Coca-Cola at a pre-match press conference where he removed two bottles from the podium, a gesture that coincided with the drink company losing $4 billion in market value.

Germany is hanging onto its Euro hopes after losing 1-0 to France in the group of death opener, which was decided by a first-half Mats Hummels own goal. This tournament marks Jogi Löw's final competition as Germany manager before Hansi Flick steps in.

The two European powers last met in the 2014 World Cup, another group-of-death setting, where eventual World Cup champion Germany thrashed Portugal to the tune of 4-0 in their group-stage opener. In fact, Portugal hasn't won in its last four meetings with Germany, with its last win coming at Euro 2000. Germany has a 10-3-5 advantage in the all-time meetings between the two sides.

