Charlotte FC Tabs Miguel Angel Ramirez as First Coach

Charlotte FC Tabs Miguel Angel Ramirez to Become First Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC has agreed to a deal with Miguel Angel Ramirez to become the first head coach of its Major League Soccer expansion team, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the details of the contract have not been finalized. The decision was first reported by The Athletic.

The 36-year-old Ramírez is considered one of soccer’s brightest young minds, with coaching stops in Spain, Qatar, Ecuador and Brazil.

He joins Charlotte FC after leading the Brazilian club Internacional earlier this year. He was let go after three months despite putting together an 11-7-4 record in 22 matches.

Ramirez is best known for leading his underdog Ecuadorian club Independiente Del Valle to the Copa Sudamericana title in 2019, the first international title in the club’s history. He was 32-21-16 during his time there.

His teams are known for their attacking, possession-based style of soccer which has become extremely popular among fans.

Charlotte FC is owned by hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, who also owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The soccer team will play its home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the same place the Panthers call home.

Charlotte FC begins play as an expansion team in 2022.

