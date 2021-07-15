Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Arjen Robben Retires for Second Time

Author:
Publish date:

For a second time, Arjen Robben is exiting—most likely stage left.

The veteran Dutch winger has retired two years after the initial culmination to his career, calling it quits at 37 in a post on social media. A star whose best days were spent over the course of a decade at Bayern Munich, he was best known for cutting to his left to score—a move that so many knew was coming but so few were able to stop.

Robben had previously retired in 2019 after his exit from Bayern but came out of retirement to play for Groningen in his native Netherlands—the same club where he got his start before going on to play for PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and then Bayern.

Robben also scored 37 goals in 96 appearances for the Netherlands and played in a World Cup final. In his last World Cup, 2014, he was involved in one of the tournament's most controversial moments, when he drew a penalty on Mexico's Rafa Márquez in the waning minutes. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converted the spot kick deep in stoppage time to cap a late comeback and keep the Oranje's run alive while eliminating El Tri. They would go on to follow their 2010 runner-up performance in South Africa with a third-place finish in Brazil.

On the club level, Robben won league titles in the Netherlands (1), England (2), Spain (1) and Germany (8), and he won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern in 2012-13. He was limited to just seven appearances in all competitions in his final stint with Groningen due to injuries.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Arjen Robben retires
Soccer

Arjen Robben Retires for Second Time

The Dutch winger had attempted a comeback with boyhood club Groningen after a storied career at some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Wizards guard Bradley Beal
NBA

Team USA to Replace Bradley Beal in Tokyo Olympics

The Wizards guard and Pistons forward Jerami Grant are both reportedly in the team's health and safety protocols.

Jun 20, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) waits beside his car before qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Play
NASCAR

Cindric to Replace Keselowski in Penske's No. 2 Next Season

Keselowski decided to leave Team Penske at the end of his 12th season with the organization, opening up a spot for Cindric to move full-time into the Cup Series.

kris-moutinho-ufc
Play
MMA

Moutinho Speaks Out After UFC 264 Stoppage vs. O'Malley

​Kris Moutinho speaks out after UFC 264, where referee Herb Dean stopped the bout with 27 seconds remaining, awarding a TKO victory to Sean O’Malley.

Bukayo-Saka-Southgate-England-Euro-Final
Soccer

Saka Grateful for Support, Condemns Social Media Titans Over Racial Abuse

Bukayo Saka missed the decisive penalty kick for England in the Euro 2020 final and was among the players racially abused online in the aftermath.

nfl-logo
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Inks Massive TV Deals, Promptly Undergoes Round of Layoffs

After landing TV deals totaling more than $100 billion, NFL Media lays off many people.

Boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Play
Boxing

Fury-Wilder Fight Scheduled for October After COVID-19 Outbreak

The fight, originally scheduled for July 24, was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp on July 8.

New York Giants Kenny Golladay
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Kenny Golladay: New Team Leads to Declining Production

Most receivers stumble statistically when in their first year with a new team, so Michael Fabiano argues you need to see the Golladay forest for the trees