Skinner Leaves Orlando Pride for Man United Women

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Marc Skinner Becomes Manchester United Women Coach After Leaving Orlando Pride

Author:
Publish date:

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marc Skinner was hired as manager of the Manchester United women’s team on Thursday, less than a week after he resigned as coach of the Orlando Pride.

The 38-year-old Skinner signed a two-year contract as the replacement for Casey Stoney, who left to become coach of the National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion team in San Diego. His deal includes an option for a third season.

Skinner, who joined the Pride in early 2019 and was 9-11-23 as coach, takes over a United squad that finished fourth in the Women’s Super League.

“Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women’s game,” Skinner said in a statement. “It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season. I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of.”

Stoney, a former standout for England, led United to a 52-6-19 record during her three-year tenure as manager. The team won the FA Women’s Championship in her first season and gained promotion to the WSL.

Skinner has experience in the WSL with Birmingham, where he became first-team manager in 2016. A year later, he led the squad to the FA Women’s Cup final, losing to Manchester City 4-1.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward noted Skinner’s “proven pedigree” in the WSL.

“Our commitment to the continued development and success of the women’s team is total, and we see Marc’s appointment, along with the talented squad and players recruited this summer, as key to that process,” Woodward said.

United, which narrowly missed qualifying for the Women’s Champions League, opens its season by hosting Reading in early September.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Spurrier
Play
College Football

Spurrier on Texas' SEC Move: 'They Can’t Win the Big 12 Anyway'

The Head Ball Coach got in a jab at the Longhorns, but he said he understands why they'd make the jump.

Marc Skinner leaves Orlando Pride for Manchester United Women
Soccer

Skinner Leaves Orlando Pride for Man United Women

Marc Skinner replaces Casey Stoney, who left Manchester to take charge at NWSL's new club in San Diego.

marta-martynova-russia
Olympics

Russian Fencer Overcomes Ankle Injury to Win Gold Medal

Marta Martyanova secured a gold medal in women's team foil on Thursday before exiting the venue in a wheelchair.

sebastian-driussi-austin
Soccer

Austin FC Signs Argentine Star Driussi as Third DP

Sebastián Driussi leaves Zenit St. Petersburg for the MLS expansion club, which plugs a hole in its attack.

cole-beasley
Play
Extra Mustard

Cole Beasley Tries to Explain Vaccine Stance in Bizarre Press Conference

Bills' Cole Beasley accuses NFL of withholding info, says he's trying to help young players.

jalen-green-g-league-dunk
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Dust Starting to Settle Around Top Three Picks

The general expectation around the league is Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley will be the first players off the board. Here is how the rest of the draft might play out.

suni-lee-wins-gold-lead
Play
Olympics

How Olympic Pressure Can Change an Athlete

After Simone Biles's withdrawal, Sunisa Lee won gold in Tokyo—a well-deserved medal that revealed a lot about the overall Olympic culture.

NBA draft prospects Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Latest Projections and Rumors

While there’s a sense of which players will come off the board first, the prospect of trades in the lottery has continued to swirl.