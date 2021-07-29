How to Watch the Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Qatar

The U.S. men's national team will face Qatar for the first time, and it'll take place on a big stage, with a place in the Concacaf Gold Cup final on the line at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

Qatar is seeking to become the third guest nation to reach the final of the regional championship, with Colombia and Brazil (twice) both securing runner-up finishes. The rapidly improving 2022 World Cup host is also hoping to become the first nation to simultaneously hold two regional titles. Qatar won the 2019 Asian championship as well.

The U.S., meanwhile, is no stranger to this stage of Concacaf's championship and is seeking a seventh title all-time. Only Mexico (eight) has won more. The winner will face either Mexico or Canada in Sunday's final in Las Vegas.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Qatar has scored multiple goals in each of its four Gold Cup games to date, starting with a 3–3 draw vs. Panama. Since then, the Maroon wrapped up the group stage with a 4–0 win over Grenada and a 2–0 win over Honduras before outlasting El Salvador 3–2 in the quarterfinals.

The U.S., meanwhile, has had its attack largely limited save for a 6–1 win over Martinique in the group stage. The USMNT sandwiched that triumph with 1–0 victories over Haiti and Canada before prevailing over Jamaica in the quarterfinals by a 1–0 scoreline as well. Schalke's Matthew Hoppe was the hero in the quarters, scoring his first international goal and continuing to impress among a group of mostly young, inexperienced players.

